Governor sets goals for new levee group

A task force convened by Gov. Asa Hutchinson to study and provide recommendations for Arkansas' levees received its objectives and named committee chairmen on Friday.

The governor announced the task force after historic flooding on the Arkansas River, when high water put pressure on dozens of levees across the state in late May and early June.

Hutchinson gave the group several objectives on Friday. He asked the task force to look at how the state can better partner with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

In Arkansas, levee boards for local districts are responsible for the maintenance and repair of levees. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers tracks and rates them, but it's not aware of every levee in the state.

The group also is to identify best practices, as well as gaps and weaknesses in the levee system. Hutchinson noted that some levees may be up to the Corps' standards, but should be higher based on the flooding's impact.

Identifying weaknesses also should include identifying levee boards that are nonoperational, Hutchinson added.

The governor asked the group to determine what the role of those boards should be, as well as the roles of county governments and the state. The group also was asked to finds solutions in areas where there are insufficient local resources.

He also encouraged the task force to give residents and interested parties a chance to participate, which could include people who have ideas or who were affected by this year's flooding.

"A historic flood calls for a historic response," Hutchinson said, noting that the group's work will affect future generations. "It is important for us to get it right."

Hutchinson announced the task force June 27 when he said he would seek the transfer of $10 million from the Budget Stabilization Trust Fund to the Department of Emergency Management to mend levees. The group's recommendations will govern how that money is spent.

In the coming weeks leading up to the next meeting, the task force will break into four subgroups to tackle narrower issues. St. Francis Levee Board member Rob Rash will lead a committee on studying and analyzing the current conditions of the levees.

Arkansas Natural Resources Commission Director Bruce Holland will be chairman of a committee on identifying sources and requirements for funding the construction, repair and maintenance of levees.

Jeff Phillips, county judge of Jackson County, will lead a committee on studying prospective monitoring and reporting systems for the maintenance of levees.

Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch, will head a committee on reviewing the adequacy of current laws and organizational structure of the levee system and levee district boards.

The task force as a whole will meet next Aug. 1 at 2:30 p.m. at the Arkansas State Police headquarters.

A report of the group's findings and recommendations is due to the governor by Dec. 31, though Hutchinson said the task force may discover issues that need immediate attention.

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington said she was glad the governor formed the group.

"We saw so many levees that were in need of repair that were uncared for and we were wondering how we were going to move forward," Washington said.

Photo by Staton Breidenthal

Shelby Johnson, the state geographic information officer, tells members of the Arkansas Levee Task Force on Friday about the information his office has available on state levees.

Metro on 07/13/2019