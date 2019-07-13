Hearing is put off for Mueller

In this May 29, 2019, file photo, special counsel Robert Mueller speaks at the Department of Justice in Washington, about the Russia investigation. To prepare for next week's high stakes hearing with Mueller, some Democratic members and staff are watching old video of his previous testimony. Others are closely re-reading Mueller's 448-page report. And most of them are worrying about how they'll make the most their short time in front of the stern, reticent former FBI director. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON -- Former special counsel Robert Mueller's testimony to Congress has been delayed until July 24 under an agreement that gives lawmakers more time to question him.

Mueller had been scheduled to testify Wednesday about the findings of his Russia investigation. But lawmakers in both parties complained that the short length of the hearings would not allow enough time for all members to ask questions.

Under the new arrangement, Mueller will testify for an extended period of time -- three hours instead of two -- before the House Judiciary Committee. He will then testify before the House intelligence committee in a separate hearing. The two committees said in a statement that all members of both committees will be able to question Mueller.

The agreement also will give Mueller more time to prepare for the rigorous questioning. The statement said the postponement was "at his request."

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., announced the terms after days of negotiations and questions over whether the testimony would be delayed.

In the joint statement, the panels said the longer hearing "will allow the American public to gain further insight into the special counsel's investigation and the evidence uncovered regarding Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and President [Donald] Trump's possible obstruction of justice and abuse of power."

Mueller has expressed his reluctance to testify and said he won't go beyond what's in his 448-page report. But Democrats have been determined to highlight its contents for Americans, believing that most have not read it. They want to extract information from the former special counsel and spotlight what they say are his most damaging findings against Trump.

As the hearing neared, members of both parties had complained about the lack of time for questioning. While every member of the smaller intelligence panel was expected to be able to question Mueller, less than half of Democrats and Republicans on the judiciary panel would have been able to do so in the original two-hour time frame

Under the previously planned setup, Democrats and Republicans would have split the two hours evenly, one hour per party. That left members on both sides of the aisle complaining that more junior members would not get to ask questions under a five-minute rule.

"I appreciate news the chairman has taken seriously the concerns Judiciary Republicans raised this week," said the committee's top Republican, Doug Collins of Georgia, in a statement. "The new format will allow all Judiciary Republicans to question the special counsel on July 24."

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y, a Judiciary Committee member, said the issue had nothing to do with members wanting the spotlight -- or their egos.

"Every single member of the House Democratic Caucus and the entire Judiciary Committee should be able to participate in the hearing in some way, shape or form,'' Jeffries said.

Democrats are expected to ask Mueller about his conclusions, including that he could not exonerate Trump on obstruction of justice after detailing several episodes in which Trump tried to influence the investigation. Mueller also said there was not enough evidence to establish a criminal conspiracy between Trump's presidential campaign and the Kremlin.

A separate closed session with two of Mueller's deputies is expected to be canceled, for now. An official for the intelligence panel said that members are still negotiating the appearance of the two Mueller team members, James Quarles and Aaron Zebley.

The official, who declined to be named to discuss the confidential negotiations, said that the committee had recently heard almost five hours of testimony from another member of Mueller's team.

The official did not name that person. A separate person familiar with that testimony said that the person is David Archey, the senior FBI official who was involved in Mueller's investigation. That person also declined to be named because the committee had not announced it.

The closed interviews with the deputies had appeared to be in doubt for several days after the Justice Department has recently pushed back on the arrangement.

Information for this article was contributed by Mary Clare Jalonick and Lisa Mascaro of The Associated Press and by Billy House and Margaret Talev of Bloomberg News.

