Workers clear debris Friday near the area where a car carrying a woman and her son was swept away during flash floods Thursday near Boyertown, Pa.

Pregnant woman, son drown during flood

BOYERTOWN, Pa. -- A series of storms socked the Northeast with heavy rains and strong winds, causing the deaths of a 9-year-old boy and his pregnant mother whose car was swept away by floodwaters while she was on the phone with emergency officials.

Thursday's storms caused flash flooding in several states and spawned a tornado in a southern New Jersey town.

A car driven by a pregnant woman in Pennsylvania was swept down the Manatawny Creek for about a half-mile on Thursday. She was on the phone with emergency workers for about 45 minutes, Douglass Township Police Chief John Dzurek told the Reading Eagle. Numerous flooded roadways made it difficult for responders to reach her, Dzurek said.

The last thing the woman, identified as 31-year-old Pamela Snyder, told a firefighter before the call dropped was that the nose of her car was starting to go down into the water, he said.

Emergency workers found the car nearly five hours later. The bodies of Snyder and her son Preston Dray were removed Friday morning.

House votes to extend 9/11 victims fund

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. House has overwhelmingly approved a bill ensuring that a victims compensation fund for the Sept. 11 attacks never runs out of money.

The 402-12 vote Friday sends the bill to the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has agreed to call it up before the August recess.

The bill would extend a victims compensation fund created after the 2001 terrorist attacks through 2092, essentially making it permanent. The $7.4 billion fund is rapidly being depleted, and administrators recently cut benefit payments by up to 70%.

The Congressional Budget Office said in a report this week that the bill would result in about $10.2 billion in additional compensation payments over 10 years, including more than $4 billion for claims already filed. The bill would require that victims whose payments were reduced because of the fund's declining balance be made whole.

Lawmakers from both parties hailed the House vote, which comes a month after comedian Jon Stewart sharply criticized Congress for failing to act.

Stewart, a longtime advocate for 9/11 responders, told lawmakers they were showing "disrespect" to first responders now suffering from respiratory ailments and other illnesses as a result of their recovery work at the former World Trade Center site in New York City.

Judge upholds abortion procedure ban

OKLAHOMA CITY -- An Oklahoma judge on Friday upheld a ban on a common second-trimester abortion procedure in what abortion-rights proponents decried as a "rogue" decision that will threaten the reproductive rights of women throughout the state.

Oklahoma County District Judge Cindy Truong ruled from the bench following arguments over the ban approved by the state's Republican-controlled Legislature and signed into law in 2015. The law would prevent the use of instruments used in dilation and evacuation procedures commonly performed in the second trimester. Supporters of the ban refer to the method as "dismemberment" abortions.

Of the roughly 5,000 abortions performed in Oklahoma in 2018, nearly 7% were performed using this method, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health statistics.

Julie Rikelman, director of litigation for the Center for Reproductive Rights, a New York-based abortion-rights group, said her group plans to appeal the decision to the Oklahoma Supreme Court, which has rejected several anti-abortion laws approved by the state's GOP-controlled Legislature in recent years.

The law had been put on hold while the legal challenge was pending. The group says similar laws have been blocked from taking effect in Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky and Texas.

Coast Guard releases drug seizure video

CORONADO, Calif. -- U.S. Coast Guard members boarded a semi-submarine racing through the waves, one of 14 operations seizing cocaine and marijuana since May in international waters off Mexico and Central and South America.

The agency released dramatic video of the encounter with smugglers on Thursday showing a Coast Guard vessel pulling alongside the submarine as someone yells orders in Spanish for it to stop. Coast Guard members then get close enough to board it as one repeatedly pounds on the hatch before it opens and people on board appear with their hands raised as they surrender.

The Coast Guard said cocaine and marijuana was seized during the operations in the past two months. Fifty-five smuggling suspects were taken into custody.

Vice President Mike Pence was on hand Thursday as 39,000 pounds of cocaine and 933 pounds of marijuana were taken off the cutter Munro at Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado.

Photo by AP/DENIS POROY

Vice President Mike Pence on a visit Thursday to the Coast Guard cutter Munro in Coronado, Calif., views bales of cocaine that were seized in an operation by the crew of the vessel.

A Section on 07/13/2019