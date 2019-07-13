Sections
Husband held in Benton woman's death, police say

by Clara Turnage | Today at 6:29 p.m. 0comments

A Benton woman died from “traumatic injuries” and her husband was arrested Saturday in what investigators said was an early morning homicide, a police spokesman said.

Benton police officers responded at 2 a.m. Saturday to a residence on Grayson Drive, where they found the body of 28-year-old Minnie Fernow, police spokesman Krista Petty said.

Her husband, Nicholas Fernow, also 28, was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder, Petty said.

Petty did not specify Minnie Fernow’s cause of death, only noting that she had died of “traumatic injuries.”

The original 911 call asked for a welfare check to the Fernow residence, Petty said.

The investigation is open and ongoing, and Petty said investigators could press additional charges.

