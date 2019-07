Repairs to a section of Interstate 40 between Interstate 30 and U.S. 67/167 in North Little Rock will require overnight lane closings for four nights starting Sunday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews will close the two eastbound center lanes from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Thursday. Traffic will be controlled by signs and traffic barrels.

Metro on 07/13/2019