• Matthew Romei, chief of the Capitol police in Montpelier, Vt., said charges are on hold until someone claims responsibility after nearly three dozen cannabis plants were found growing in the cultivated flower beds in front of the Vermont Statehouse.

• Skeeter Carlos Mangan, 30, of Los Osos, Calif., admitted taking the handgun that San Luis Obispo Police Chief Deanna Cantrell left behind in a restaurant restroom, sheriff's deputies said, after his brother-in-law reported to deputies that Mangan had the weapon.

• Errol Gray, 52, of Indian Rocks Beach, Fla., was arrested on aggravated assault and other charges after being accused of attacking his supervisor, throwing a chair at a woman and driving a city-owned truck toward a group of women outside City Hall after being fired from his city job, deputies said.

• Jonathan White, 41, a bail bondsman and failed candidate for mayor of Hardin County, Tenn., faces up to 10 years in prison after being convicted of making a pipe bomb and threatening townspeople on social media in 2018, federal prosecutors said.

• Joshua Seguine, 38, of LaGrangeville, N.Y., who kept protected sandbar sharks in a pool in the basement of his home, pleaded guilty to illegally trafficking in wildlife after being arrested in Georgia transporting five live sharks in the back of his truck.

• Jerome Stewart, 23, and Anthony Dees, 30, accused of setting off a courtroom brawl and attacking a man convicted of killing their mother during a sentencing hearing in Youngstown, Ohio, were arrested on charges of assault and obstructing official business, police said.

• Joshua Breckel, 21, of Mascoutah, Ill., convicted of using social media to feign a romantic interest, offer money or make threats to obtain nude photos from about 100 girls and women throughout the U.S., was sentenced to 35 years in prison, federal prosecutors said.

• Igors Rausis, 58, a Latvian-Czech chess grandmaster, was suspended by the International Chess Federation for cheating at a tournament in France after officials said he was "caught red-handed using his phone during a game."

• Ray Kelly, a sheriff's sergeant in Alameda County, Calif., said two "mischievous" teenage boys and their parents got a speaking to after the teens were caught jumping a security fence outside a research reactor near San Francisco.

A Section on 07/13/2019