Investigation starts into death of baby

A 1-year-old baby was pronounced dead Tuesday night after she was found unresponsive in a bathtub at a residence south of Fouke in southwest Arkansas.

The Miller County sheriff's office is investigating the death, said Sheriff Jackie Runion in a news release.

Miller County first responders and emergency services personnel were dispatched about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to a residence on Miller County Road 40 south of Fouke, where emergency services personnel were told that a 1-year-old girl had been found in a bathtub containing water and that the child was not breathing.

They performed CPR on the child at the scene, and the child was taken by ambulance to Christus St. Michael Health System's emergency room, where she was pronounced dead at 8:39 p.m by an emergency-room physician.

Miller County deputies and investigators responded to the scene and initiated an investigation into the incident, Runion said. Authorities notified the Arkansas Department of Human Services, which sent personnel to the scene as other minor children were at the residence.

The baby lived at the home and the biological mother was at home when the child was found, said Chief Deputy Mark Lewis.

The victim's body has been taken to the state Medical Examiner's Office in Little Rock to determine the manner and cause of death.

State Desk on 07/13/2019