Labor secretary resigns over sex-case plea deal

President Donald Trump stands with Labor Secretary Alex Acosta on the South Lawn of the White House before Trump headed off on a trip to Wisconsin. Trump called Acosta a “great, great secretary.”

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's labor secretary, Alexander Acosta, on Friday announced his plans to resign after renewed scrutiny of his handling of a 2008 secret plea deal with wealthy financier Jeffrey Esptein, who is accused of sexually abusing dozens of girls.

Trump said Acosta had called him Friday morning and informed him of his decision to step down.

"He felt the constant drumbeat of press about a prosecution which took place under his watch more than 12 years ago was bad for the Administration, which he so strongly believes in, and he graciously tendered his resignation," the president wrote in a Twitter post after he stood with Acosta on the South Lawn of the White House and spoke to reporters before leaving for Milwaukee and Cleveland.

Acosta's resignation raises to four the number of Cabinet agencies led by acting secretaries. The department's deputy secretary, Patrick Pizzella, would assume the role of acting secretary, Trump said.

Federal prosecutors in New York this week filed new charges against Epstein, accusing him of child sex trafficking and reviving concerns about the federal government's handling of accusations against him more than a decade ago. The new charges also returned attention to Trump's previous relationship with Epstein, whom he described as "a terrific guy" in 2002.

"This was him, not me," the president said of Acosta's decision to resign, adding that Acosta has been a "great, great secretary" and a "tremendous talent" who is "a Hispanic man. He went to Harvard, a great student."

Acosta said his resignation would be effective in seven days. He said he didn't think it was right for his handling of Epstein's case to overshadow the president's agenda and his work as secretary of labor.

"My point here today is we have an amazing economy, and the focus needs to be on the economy," Acosta said.

The resignation came two days after Acosta convened a news conference to defend his actions in the Epstein case in 2008, when Acosta was the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

Acosta oversaw a 2008 non-prosecution agreement that allowed Epstein to avoid federal charges but plead guilty to state charges and serve 13 months in jail.

Acosta held the news conference to defend his actions. In a 50-plus-minute rebuttal, Acosta argued his office had secured the best deal it could at the time and had worked in the best interests of Epstein's victims.

Going to trial with the goal of a harsher sentence, he said, would have been "a roll of the dice." He said he wanted to help Epstein's victims. "And that's what the prosecutors of my office did -- they insisted that he go to jail and put the world on notice that he was and is a sexual predator," he said.

Acosta offered a similar defense to senators during his confirmation process to be labor secretary in 2017, when he weathered criticism about the Epstein plea deal and won confirmation in a 60-38 vote.

Prosecutors accused Epstein and his employees of running a sex-trafficking scheme to lure dozens of girls -- some as young as 14 -- to his homes in New York and Palm Beach, Fla., from 2002 to 2005. If convicted, he could face up to 45 years in prison.

After federal attorneys in New York announced the new charges against Epstein this week, Acosta tweeted that he was pleased by their decision.

"The crimes committed by Epstein are horrific," Acosta tweeted. "With the evidence available more than a decade ago, federal prosecutors insisted that Epstein go to jail, register as a sex offender and put the world on notice that he was a sexual predator."

"Now that new evidence and additional testimony is available, the NY prosecution offers an important opportunity to more fully bring him to justice."

Top Democratic lawmakers and presidential candidates had demanded that Acosta resign.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California said the secretary should never have been appointed by Trump and confirmed by the Senate. "Thank God he's gone," she said.

Acosta also had frustrated some conservatives who had been pushing for his ouster before the Epstein uproar. Among their objections were Acosta's decisions to proceed with several employment discrimination lawsuits and to allow certain holdovers from President Barack Obama's administration to keep their jobs.

On Thursday, congressional Democrats demanded a briefing from the Justice Department about the 2008 agreement by Acosta's office not to prosecute Epstein, which included a promise to Epstein's defense team that federal prosecutors would not notify his victims of the arrangement, a practice that was not only unusual but against the law. The secrecy around the negotiations raised questions why Epstein -- whom Trump recently described as a "fixture" in Palm Beach, where the president's Mar-a-Lago club is -- received such a lenient punishment.

The president repeated Friday that he cut ties with Epstein years ago after a falling-out.

"I haven't spoken to him in 15 years or more. I wasn't a big fan of Jeffrey Epstein, that I can tell you," Trump said.

Lisa Bloom, a lawyer who represents several of Epstein's accusers, said Acosta never belonged in the position in Trump's administration.

"President Trump was willing to overlook Acosta's sweetheart deal with Epstein when he appointed Acosta, even though many raised this issue at the time," Bloom said in an email. "Acosta has abused his public trust and should never have been appointed in the first place."

She said her clients were struggling with memories of the sexual abuse, prompted by news of the new charges, "but also hopeful that accountability may really, finally, at last be possible."

Acosta took office as the nation's 27th labor secretary in early 2017, leading a sprawling agency that enforces more than 180 federal laws covering about 10 million employers and 125 million workers. The department also plays a role in combating human trafficking.

Before he was named a U.S. attorney, Acosta was an assistant attorney general for the civil-rights division in President George W. Bush's first term. Before joining the Trump administration, Acosta was dean of the Florida International University law school.

Information for this article was contributed by Annie Karni and Eileen Sullivan of The New York Times and by Darlene Superville, Jill Colvin, Curt Anderson, Lisa Mascaro and Deb Riechmann of The Associated Press.

The resignation letter from Labor Secretary Alex Acosta to President Donald Trump thanks Trump for offering him “the honor of a lifetime” when he was asked to join the Cabinet.

