Mnuchin: Raise debt ceiling

WASHINGTON -- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin informed congressional leaders Friday that the government could run out of money in early September, pleading with lawmakers to reach a deal to raise the government's borrowing limit before their August recess or risk a potentially catastrophic default.

Mnuchin, in a letter to leadership, said that while "it is impossible to identify precisely" how long the Treasury's resources can last, updated predictions indicated that "there is a scenario in which we run out of cash in early September, before Congress reconvenes."

"As such," Mnuchin wrote, "I request that Congress increase the debt ceiling before Congress leaves for summer recess."

Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., spoke twice about the debt limit on Thursday and again on Friday. They will probably speak again over the weekend, according to a Democratic aide.

"I am personally convinced that we should act on the caps and the debt ceiling," Pelosi told reporters Thursday evening, between phone calls with Mnuchin. "Prior to recess."

Pelosi said on Thursday that Congress should act this month to raise the debt ceiling, which was the first time she offered a definitive timeline. It's not clear that lawmakers and the White House will strike a deal before the House is set to leave July 26 for a six-week recess.

Congressional leaders acknowledged this week that waiting until September to raise U.S. borrowing authority increases the prospect of an unprecedented default. Lawmakers are scheduled to be back in Washington on Sept. 9.

Republicans, Democrats and White House officials intensified their negotiations this week, and all sides say a deal will get done.

There is little appetite for what could be a politically tense stand-alone vote to raise the debt ceiling, and lawmakers do not want to approve a stopgap spending bill that keeps the money flowing for a year but does not reflect Congress' changing priorities.

But only a handful of working days remain for both chambers before the August break.

"I am very concerned that time is running very short," said Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. "The last thing I want to see is either a government shutdown or a one-year continuing resolution."

The idea of a one-year continuing resolution, the congressional term for a short-term spending bill, has been widely panned on Capitol Hill, with 15 Senate Republicans sending a letter this month urging administration officials to avoid it.

But with divided government, the fate of a deal largely rests with Pelosi, who will have to wrangle the moderate and liberal factions of her majority, and President Donald Trump, who has proved to be an unpredictable factor in spending negotiations.

"It's time that we got serious on a bipartisan basis to try to work this out and not have the kind of chaos that goes along with our inability to come together on these kind of important issues," said Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the majority leader, at a news conference Tuesday.

The federal government has already run a $747 billion budget deficit for fiscal 2019, which ends in September -- a 23% increase from the year before. That is an unusually large increase given the strength of economic growth.

A 2018 budget deal in Congress suspended the debt limit, which constrains the amount of money the government may borrow to continue paying its bills, until March 1 of this year. Once that deadline passed, the Treasury Department was forced to begin employing "extraordinary measures" to maintain the borrowing needed to keep paying soldiers, issuing Social Security checks and otherwise funding the government.

Those measures include premature redemption of Treasury bonds owned by federal employees' retirement accounts, borrowing cash set aside to smooth exchange rate fluctuations and stopping contributions to some government pension funds.

Information for this article was contriubuted by Emily Cochrane and Jim Tankersley of The New York Times; and by Erik Wasson, Saleha Mohsin, Mitchell Martin and Liz Capo McCormick of Bloomberg News.

A Section on 07/13/2019