• Singer R. Kelly, already under indictment in Chicago on state charges of aggravated sexual assault and abuse, was arrested on federal charges that accuse him and members of his entourage of recruiting women and girls to engage in illegal sexual activity with the singer and paying them to cover up his crimes, including those at the center of his 2008 acquittal on child pornography charges. Kelly was taken into custody in Chicago on Thursday after a 13-count indictment that includes enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice, in addition to the child pornography charges, said Joseph Fitzpatrick, an assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois. A separate indictment filed in the Eastern District of New York includes charges of racketeering, kidnapping, forced labor and the sexual exploitation of a child. The federal charges deepen the legal morass for Kelly, who has been dogged by allegations of sexual misconduct for decades but was acquitted on state child pornography charges in 2008. Kelly, 52, whose real name is Robert Kelly, already faces more than a dozen state felony charges related to sexual abuse accusations in Chicago involving four women, three of whom were underage at the time, prosecutors said. He was charged with 10 state counts in February, with more state charges filed against him in May. He has pleaded innocent to those charges. Kelly's attorney, Steve Greenberg, said the new federal allegations appear "to largely be the same" as what he is charged with in state court.

• Mexican actor Pablo Lyle says he wants his manslaughter case dismissed under Florida's "stand your ground" self-defense law for fatally punching a driver during a road-rage incident in Miami. The Miami Herald reported that lawyers for Lyle told judges Thursday that Lyle acted in self-defense. Surveillance video shows that during a March 31 traffic incident, 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernandez got out of his vehicle and angrily tried to confront Lyle and his brother-in-law. Lyle got out of the passenger seat, ran toward Hernandez and punched him. Hernandez suffered a traumatic brain injury and died four days later. After the confrontation, Lyle said he was defending himself from what he believed to be a violent attacker. Circuit Judge Alan Fine set a stand-your-ground hearing for Aug 22.

Photo by AP/Miami Herald/Pedro Portal

Mexican actor Pablo Lyle, left, appears in court in Miami on Thursday, July 11, 2019, where he requested to dismiss his manslaughter case under the "Stand Your Ground" self defense law.

