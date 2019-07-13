Naturals hand Kennedy 1,000th career victory

SPRINGDALE -- Northwest Arkansas took control early Friday to even its series with Tulsa.

Nick Heath led off with a triple and Northside Arkansas scored two runs in the first inning en route to a 3-1 victory over the Drillers. The Naturals collected four hits in the inning and sent eight batters to the plate against Tulsa right-hander Justin De Fratus.

That was enough for Northwest Arkansas right-hander Gerson Garabito (5-6), who pitched seven scoreless innings and allowed six hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Tulsa scored a run in the ninth inning against Bryan Brickhouse, but Tyler Zuber (White Hall/Arkansas State) entered the game and struck out Zach McKinstry on three pitches with two men on base to earn his fourth save.

Attention then turned to Northwest Arkansas manager Darryl Kennedy after the public address announcer informed the crowd of 5,419 Kennedy had just notched his 1,000th career victory.

"That got me a little bit (emotionally) right there," said Kennedy, who has spent 21 years as a manager in professional baseball. "It's been a lot of years doing this. I'm pretty proud right now to still be doing this."

Khalil Lee followed with a single in the first inning to score Heath and give the Naturals (41-48) a 1-0 lead. Lee stole second base and advanced on a throwing error before Emmanuel Rivera brought him home with a single for the Naturals' second run.

Carlos Rincon and Drew Avans each had two hits for Tulsa (48-43), which beat Northwest Arkansas 5-2 in the series opener on Thursday. Heath and Kort Peterson had two hits apiece for the Naturals.

Garabito kept Tulsa scoreless in the sixth inning after McKinstry led off with a triple and Keibert Ruiz was hit by a pitch with one out. Garabito struck out Christian Santana on a low pitch, and Cody Thomas flew out to left field to end the inning.

"(Garabito) pitched very well," Kennedy said. "He had all his pitches going tonight. He had command of the (strike) zone and moved his pitches in and out."

In the seventh, Peterson made a diving catch in right field to end the inning with a runner in scoring position at second base. Peterson then added an RBI single in the eighth inning to put the Naturals ahead 3-0.

SHORT HOPS

• Growlin' Chickens?

Really?

Yes. Northwest Arkansas will pay tribute to the area's poultry industry when the Naturals will be renamed the Growlin' Chickens for games against Tulsa on Aug. 9 and Aug. 10.

Saturday's game will begin at 6:05 and the first 1,000 fans entering the gates will receive a Growlin' Chickens bobblehead. On Friday, a rally towel from Tyson Foods will be presented to the first 1,000 fans in attendance.

• Tulsa manager Scott Hennessey raced out of the dugout to argue after Grabriel Cancel slid head first with a leadoff double on a close play at second base.

The call stood but Cancel did not score after Tulsa right-hander Justin De Fratus retired the next three batters.

• Former Northwest Arkansas outfielder Bubba Starling made his major league debut as the starting center fielder for the Kansas City Royals on Friday.

Starling spent most of the 2015 season at Northwest Arkansas, where he hit .254 with 10 home runs and 32 RBIs. Starling, 26, is a former standout quarterback who turned down a scholarship offer to play football at Nebraska.

ON DECK

Left-hander J.C. Cloney (2-3, 3.60 ERA) will take the mound for Northwest Arkansas tonight in the third of a four-game series. He'll oppose right-hander Edwin Uceta (0-2, 5.70 ERA) for Tulsa.

TODAY'S PROMOTION

The first 1,500 fans in attendance tonight will receive a Naturals throwback jersey courtesy of Arvest Bank. Fans are encouraged to arrive early for the 6:05 p.m. game. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

On The Air: KQSM-FM

On The Web: www.nwanaturals.com

