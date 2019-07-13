NATIONALS

Scherzer’s start delayed

PHILADELPHIA — The Washington Nationals are pushing back Max Scherzer’s next start because the ace right-hander is dealing with back soreness.

Manager Dave Martinez said an MRI on Scherzer’s back came back negative, and the three-time Cy Young Award winner threw from 75 feet on Friday.

Scherzer experienced soreness in his middle back after his last start.

Anibal Sanchez will start in his place on Sunday against the Phillies in the final game of a three-game series.

Scherzer was 7-0 with a 0.84 ERA in his last nine starts before the All-Star break.

INDIANS

Kluber healing well

CLEVELAND — Indians starter Corey Kluber’s broken right arm is healing as hoped, and he could begin throwing bullpen sessions soon. Kluber was struck by a line drive on May 1 in Miami. Indians Manager Terry Francona said Friday the two-time AL Cy Young Award winner had a “good checkup” and doctors are now determining when the right-hander can pitch off a mound.

Asked if it could be within weeks, Francona said: “That’s probably a decent guess, estimation.”

Kluber has been able to run and work on his conditioning, and he has been strengthening his arm by playing long toss. Francona said he stretched and threw from 150 feet this week. The Indians hope Kluber might be able to come back this season. Cleveland also is missing right-hander Carlos Carrasco, who was recently diagnosed with leukemia.

CUBS

Hamels plays catch

CHICAGO — Cubs left-handed pitcher Cole Hamels played catch Friday for the first time since suffering a left oblique strain June 30 at Cincinnati.

“We’ll see how he feels, but he’s been feeling pretty well prior to the break,” Manager Joe Maddon said.

The team’s medical staff will evaluate Hamels, who is 6-3 with a 2.98 ERA in 17 starts, to determine his next step, Maddon said. No timetable has been given for Hamel’s return, but he is expected to advance from playing catch to throwing bullpen sessions.

BREWERS

RHP Miller signed

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have added to their pitching depth, signing veteran right-hander Shelby Miller to a minor league contract Friday.

Miller, 28, signed a one-year, $2 million deal with Rangers last winter. He was released on July 4 after going 1-3 with an 8.59 ERA in 19 appearances, including 8 starts. In 44 innings, Miller gave up 58 hits and 29 walks for a 1.977 WHIP.

Miller was selected with the 19th overall pick by St. Louis in the 2009 MLB Draft. He made his major league debut a little more than three years later, pitching two scoreless innings in a 6-2 loss to the Mets on Sept. 5, 2012.

He went on to appear in 69 games for the Cardinals, starting 63. He had a 26-18 record and 3.33 ERA when he was dealt to Atlanta for Jason Heyward and Jordan Walden following the 2014 season.

Miller was named to the NL All-Star team in 2015. He was dealt to Arizona after the season and, after going 2-9 with a 7.14 ERA in the first half of 2016, was optioned to Class AAA Reno, returning to the Diamondbacks at the end of August.

METS

Gooden arrested

Fallen fireball pitcher Dwight Gooden, whose drug woes drove him out of a Hall of Fame career, got in trouble with the law again after a recent arrest on cocaine possession, court documents show.

Gooden, 54, the hero hurler who pitched the Mets to their most recent World Series championship in 1986, was arrested last month by New Jersey police after an early-morning stop, officials said.

Police in Holmdel, N.J., who pulled Gooden over on a traffic violation found him on June 7 at 1 a.m. with “two, small green zip-lock style plastic baggies containing suspected cocaine,” according to a criminal complaint from the Monmouth County prosecutor’s office.

Gooden, who also played for the Yankees and Indians, was charged with third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Authorities said he was under the influence at the time of his arrest.

Gooden is scheduled to appear in court July 23 on the charges. He could not immediately be reached for comment.