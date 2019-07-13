GOLF

Vegas leads Deere

Jhonattan Vegas shot a 9-under 62 on Friday in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic at Silvis, Ill., to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend. Vegas, the three-time PGA tour winner from Venezuela, had a 13-under 129 total at TPC Deere Run. Andrew Landry (Arkansas Razorbacks) was second after his second 65. He birdied the first three holes on his second nine, then played the next six in 1 over with a bogey on the par-4 sixth hole. "I've been hitting the ball very, very well all year long," Landry said. "The putter has just kind of been letting me down all year long, and it seems to be working pretty good the last two days." Lucas Glover had an albatross on the par-5 10th in a 64 that got him to 11 under. He holed out from 254 yards after a 318-yard drive. Harold Varner III (65), Russell Henley (68), Daniel Berger (66), Cameron Tringale (66) and Adam Schenk (65) were 10 under. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) shot a 72 and is 4 under heading into the weekend. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) did not make the cut.

Kim in front in Ohio

Sei Young Kim shot a 7-under 64 on Friday to take a one-stroke lead over U.S. Women's Open champion Jeongeun Lee6 in the LPGA Tour's Marathon Classic at Sylvania, Ohio. Kim had four consecutive birdies on Nos. 3-6 and also birdied the par-4 12th and 15th holes and the par-5 18th to get to 11-under 131 at Highland Meadows Golf Club. Lee6 shot her second consecutive 66. The South Korean birdied two of the last three holes. Lexi Thompson, Stacy Lewis (Arkansas Razorbacks) and Jennifer Kupcho were tied for third at 9 under. Kupcho shot 66, Thompson 67, and Lewis 68, with Lewis playing alongside Kim the first two days. Lewis won the last of her 12 LPGA Tour titles in 2017. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) did not make the cut.

Goosen on top

Retief Goosen shot an 8-under 62 on Friday to take a three-stroke lead in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship at Akron, Ohio, the fourth of the PGA Tour Champions' five major tournaments. After completing a 69 in the morning in the rain-delayed first round, Goosen eagled the par-5 second hole in the second round and added six birdies in the bogey-free round at Firestone Country Club. Steve Stricker, the first-round leader after a 64 that he completed with a birdie on his lone hole in the morning, had a 70 to drop into a tie for second with Brandt Jobe, who had a 65. Jay Haas (68), Kent Jones (67) and Tommy Tolles (67) were tied for fourth at 3 under. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot a 71 and is even par, tied for 11th place, going into the weekend. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) had a 73 and is 3 over. Glen Day (Little Rock) also had a 73 and is 5 over.

Ledesma still leads

Nelson Ledesma remained atop the leaderboard Friday at the Korn Ferry Tour's Colorado Championship at Berthoud, Colo., after a 69 put him at 10 under and two strokes ahead of Joseph Winslow (68). Rico Hoey (70) and Lee Hodges (68) were tied for third at 7 under. Taylor Moore (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 71 and is 3 under heading into the weekend. Ethan Tracy (Razorbacks) had a 74 and is 1 under. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks), Tag Ridings (Razorbacks), Matt Atkins (Henderson State) and Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) did not make the cut.

3 tied in Scotland

Bernd Wiesberger carded a 10-under 61 at the Scottish Open at North Berwick, Scotland, to move into a three-way tie for the lead after the second round on Friday. The lowest round of Wiesberger's career on the European Tour lifted him alongside England's Lee Slattery and South Africa's Erik van Rooyen, who shot consecutive 64s to be at 14 under. They were two strokes ahead of Henrik Stenson and Nino Bertasio of Italy. Stenson remained bogey-free after a second 65, while Bertasio dropped a shot on his last hole. A shot further back at 11 under was a group of five including former No. 1 Justin Thomas, who made eight birdies and a bogey in a 64. Rory McIlroy was at 8 under, six off the pace, after a pair of 67s and his playing partner Rickie Fowler missed the cut at 5 under by one stroke. Matt Kuchar, tied with three others for the lead after the opening round, slipped to 9 under after a 1-under 71. He began and ended his round with double bogeys.

FOOTBALL

Herndon suspended

New York Jets second-year tight end Chris Herndon has been suspended without pay by the NFL for the first four regular-season games for violating the league's substance abuse policy. Herndon pleaded guilty in January to driving while intoxicated in New Jersey in June 2018. The incident occurred about a month after he was selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the NFL draft out of Miami. New Jersey State Police said Herndon was driving his Nissan Armada when he crashed into a Toyota Land Cruiser that was towing a trailer carrying another vehicle. Neither Herndon nor the 76-year-old driver was seriously injured. A municipal judge in Rockaway Township, N.J., suspended Herndon's driver's license for 90 days in January and fined him $639. Herndon is eligible to participate in offseason and preseason practices and games. He can return to the Jets' active roster on Oct. 7.

MOTOR SPORTS

Custer wins at Kentucky

Cole Custer grabbed an Xfinity Series-high fifth victory of the season Friday night with a win over Christopher Bell at Kentucky Speedway at Sparta, Ky. Custer, Bell and reigning series champion Tyler Reddick have dominated the series all year and finished 1-2-3 at Kentucky. Bell, who has four victories this season, won the first two stages and led 72 laps. Reddick, the series points leader and a three-time winner this season, didn't lead a lap. It was Custer who dominated by leading 88 of the 200 laps in a Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing. He took the lead for the final time on lap 155 and beat Bell by 1.651 seconds. Michael Annett and Chase Briscoe completed the top five. Only the top five cars finished on the lead lap. Custer has now won consecutive races on 1.5-mile tracks following his win at Chicago two weeks ago. He's won three of the last six races.

HORSE RACING

Mum on Hollendorfer

Five days before its summer meet opens, the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in Del Mar, Calif., remained mostly silent on access to racing for Hall of Fame trainer Jerry Hollendorfer. There was, however, an indication of which way the track officials are leaning. As the first group of horses began to settle into their stalls on Friday, track CEO Joe Harper said that Dan Ward Jr., an assistant to Hollendorfer in California since 2008, has acquired a trainer's license and applied for stall space at Del Mar for the meet that begins Wednesday. Del Mar officials said Ward has not previously had his own stalls. Ward's efforts likely wouldn't have been made if Hollendorfer, 73, expected to be able to train his own horses at Del Mar. Hollendorfer's lawyer, Drew Couto, said this week he was "pessimistic" about the trainer's chances for working at Del Mar, and characterized the situation as a "PR problem" for the track. Del Mar officials have declined to make any comment on the matter. If Ward takes over some of Hollendorfer's horses, it would be a situation similar to what happened when the New York Racing Association, reversing course, banned Hollendorfer from training in the state after he was asked to vacate the recent Santa Anita meet, in which four of his horses were among 30 that died.

