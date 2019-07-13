Officer dragged, run over; North Little Rock man arrested

A North Little Rock man was arrested Saturday after running over and dragging a police officer with his car, an arrest report said.

An officer with the Veterans Affairs Police Department pulled over Albert Lee Singleton, 34, who refused to show the officer any identification, the report said. When Singleton tried to place the keys back in the ignition, the officer grabbed his wrist, and Singleton began driving away.

The report said Singleton dragged the officer 25 feet and, when the officer was thrown from the vehicle, ran over the officer’s ankle, breaking it.

Singleton was in the Pulaski County jail without bond facing charges of fleeing, resisting arrest and aggravated assault as of Saturday evening, according to the jail’s roster.

The report does not specify the exact location of the assault or what kind of vehicle Singleton was driving.