Plane crash in Van Buren County injures 2 adults, girl, police say

Three people were flown to Little Rock for treatment after their plane crashed Saturday in Van Buren County, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 11:20 a.m., about a quarter of a mile from the end of the Clinton Municipal Airport, said Detective Jay Murdoch of the Clinton Police Department.

Only three people were aboard the plane at the time of the crash: a man, who was the pilot, as well as a woman and a girl. Police said none were in critical condition early Saturday afternoon.

According to Murdoch, the pilot told authorities the plane crashed because it "lost lift,” but the detective said he was uncertain of the cause.

Police did not name the crash victims Saturday afternoon, citing notification of their families.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were investigating the crash, police said.