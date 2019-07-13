Shots kill NLR 19-year-old

A North Little Rock man died Thursday evening after he was shot near an apartment complex, a police spokesman said.

North Little Rock police responding to a call about gunfire around 9:25 p.m. Thursday at The Ridge at North Little Rock apartments found 19-year-old Jarvis Kolen, who had several gunshot wounds, Sgt. Amy Cooper said.

Kolen was lying on the sidewalk in front of building 930 on West Scenic Drive, a police report said. The Ridge apartments are a collection of eight buildings, each with several living spaces, on North Little Rock's west side south of Interstate 40.

Emergency personnel transported Kolen to a hospital, where he died, Cooper said.

The original 911 call said people were shooting near the middle of the complex, the report said. Whether anyone besides Kolen was still in the parking lot when police arrived was not mentioned in the report.

The report listed a handgun as the weapon used in Kolen's slaying. Officers listed Kolen as a student but did not specify whether he was in high school or college.

Kolen's death is North Little Rock's seventh homicide of 2019. Kolen was the second young man to die from gunshots Thursday in central Arkansas. Justin Bell, 18, of Little Rock died after being shot near West 11th and Lewis streets in Little Rock.

