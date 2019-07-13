Six-run 11th inning catapults Cardinals

Yariel Gonzalez's three-run home run capped a six-run 11th inning and allowed the Springfield Cardinals to walk off with a 9-7 victory over the Arkansas Travelers on Friday at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

Down 7-3, the Cardinals scored twice on Zach Kirtley's home run and tacked on another on Lars Nootbaar's base hit. Gonzalez followed with a home run that scored Dylan Carlson and Nootbaar to give Springfield the victory.

Run-scoring doubles by Kyle Lewis, Nick Zammarelli and Jordan Cowan in the top of the 11th inning highlighted a four-run inning as the Arkansas Travelers broke a 3-3 tie. Aaron Knapp scored on Lewis' double to give the Travelers a 4-3 lead. Zammarelli followed with a two-run double and Cowan doubled in another run to put Arkansas up 7-3.

Down 3-2, the Cardinals pushed across a run in the bottom of the ninth when Justin Toerner scored on Rayder Ascanio's base hit to send the game into extra innings.

Arkansas took a 3-0 lead in the first inning on home runs by Lewis and Dom Thompson-Williams.

Springfield narrowed the margin to 3-2 in the sixth. Brian O'Keefe singled in Carson, and Kirtley's base hit brought home Nootbaar.

Thompson-Williams finished 3 for 5 with two runs for the Travelers, who have lost four of their past six games.

NATURALS 3, DRILLERS 1

First-year Northwest Arkansas Manager Darryl Kennedy secured his 1,000th managerial victory as the Naturals defeated Tulsa in Springdale.

Nick Heath opened the home half of the first with a triple and scored on Khalil Lee's single for a 1-0 lead. After Lee stole second and moved to third on an error, Emmanuel Rivera knocked him home with a single to give Northwest Arkansas a 2-0 advantage.

Meibrys Viloria scored in the eighth to extend the Naturals' lead.

Today’s game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS AT SPRINGFIELD CARDINALS

WHEN 6:10 p.m. Central

WHERE Hammons Field, Springfield, Mo.

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travelers: LHP Ricardo Sanchez (5-5, 3.75 ERA); Cardinals: LHP Evan Kruczynski (2-4, 6.99 ERA)

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Springfield, 6:10 p.m.

SUNDAY at Springfield, 6:10 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY vs. Midland, 7:10 p.m.

WEDNESDAY vs. Midland, 7:10 p.m.

THURSDAY vs. Midland, 7:10 p.m.

FRIDAY vs. Frisco, 7:10 p.m.

