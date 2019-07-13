Southwest Elite 7on7 notebook

NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF • @NWABENGOFF Kyle Cason, Shiloh Christian quarterback, throws against Springdale Har-Ber on Friday during the Southwest Elite 7on7 tournament at Shiloh Christian’s Champions Stadium in Springdale.

Burtis' interception secures win

Scoring pass plays don't always provide the highlights in 7-on-7 football.

Southwest Elite 7on7 Pool A At Shiloh Christian Springdale Har-Ber^7-1 Jenks, Okla.^6-2 Shiloh Christian^5-3 Aurora (Ill.) Christian^5-3 Choctaw, Okla.^5-3 Tuttle, Okla.^5-3 Siloam Springs^3-5 Ada, Okla.^2-6 Springfield (Mo.) Glendale JV^0-8 Friday’s Scores Choctaw 29, Siloam Springs 2 Jenks 26, Ada 12 Aurora Christian 22, Tuttle 2 Har-Ber 32, Glendale JV 8 Siloam Springs 22, Glendale JV 11 Shiloh Christian 23, Choctaw 22 Har-Ber 32, Ada 12 Jenks 28, Aurora Christian 6 Jenks 29, Choctaw 13 Tuttle 29, Glendale JV 2 Springdale Har-Ber 43, Shiloh Christian 6 Aurora Christian 19, Ada 9 Siloam Springs 22, Ada, Okla. 12 Shiloh Christian 23, Glendale JV 4 Jenks, Okla. 24, Tuttle 21 Har-Ber 31, Aurora Christian 23 Ada 16, Shiloh Christian 12 Choctaw 23, Glendale JV 2 Aurora Christian 27, Siloam Springs 18 Har-Ber 29, Tuttle 9 Shiloh Christian 27, Siloam Springs 12 Jenks 19, Glendale JV 10 Choctaw 21, Har-Ber 19 Tuttle 22, Ada 12 Jenks 16, Siloam Springs 6 Aurora Christian 30, Choctaw 20 Ada 11, Springfield Glendale 9 Tuttle 30, Shiloh Christian 27 Shiloh Christian 29, Jenks 27 Har-Ber 38, Siloam Springs 18 Choctaw 21, Tuttle 14 Aurora Christian 29, Glendale JV 18 Har-Ber 29, Jenks 13 Choctaw 20, Ada 11 Siloam Springs 26, Tuttle 21 Shiloh Christian 26, Aurora Christian 17 Pool B At Fayetteville Bentonville^7-1 Broken Arrow, Okla.^7-1 Fayetteville^6-2 Springfield (Mo.) Glendale^6-2 Tulsa Bishop Kelley^4-4 Owasso (Okla.) Rejoice Christian^3-5 Russellville^1-7 OKC Heritage Hall^1-7 Mill Valley, Kan.^1-7 Friday’s Scores Broken Arrow 26, Russellville 23 Bishop Kelley 24, Mill Valley 9 Bentonville 33, Rejoice Christian 14 Springfield Glendale 30, Heritage Hall 16 Fayetteville 37, Mill Valley 21 Bishop Kelley 24, Rejoice Christian 23 Bentonville 30, Russellville 22 Broken Arrow 11, Springfield Glendale 10 Rejoice Christian 21, Heritage Hall 13 Broken Arrow, Okla. 31, Mill Valley 11 Springfield Glendale 16, Russellville 9 Bentonville 28, Fayetteville 24 Fayetteville 42, Rejoice Christian 0 Bishop Kelley 32, Russellville 20 Springfield Glendale 26, Bentonville 24 Broken Arrow 28, Heritage Hall 8 Rejoice Christian 32, Mill Valley 14 Fayetteville 32, Russellville 25 Bentonville 35, Heritage Hall 16 Springfield Glendale 26, Bishop Kelley 7 Fayetteville 27, Bishop Kelley 10 Broken Arrow 27, Rejoice Christian 9 Heritage Hall 28, Russellville 11 Bentonville 29, Mill Valley 12 Springfield Glendale 28, Mill Valley 18 Broken Arrow 14, Bishop Kelley 10 Fayetteville 24, Heritage Hall 16 Rejoice Christian 22, Russellville 18 Bentonville 32, Bishop Kelley 6 Broken Arrow 21, Fayetteville 17 Springfield Glendale 20, Rejoice Christian 3 Mill Valley 22, Heritage Hall 11 Russellville 33, Mill Valley 13 Bentonville 21, Broken Arrow 12 Fayetteville 24, Springfield Glendale 20 Bishop Kelley 27, Heritage Hall 9 Pool C At Springdale High Bixby, Okla.^8-0 Owasso, Okla.^7-1 Stillwater, Okla.^6-2 Tulsa Lincoln Christian^5-3 Derby, Kan.^4-4 Fort Smith Northside^3-5 Gibson Southern (Ind.)^2-6 Springdale High^1-7 Ozark^0-8 Friday’s Scores Lincoln Christian 33, Derby 18 Owasso 40, FS Northside 2 Stillwater 33, Ozark 14 Bixby 33, Gibson Southern 6 FS Northside 28, Springdale High 26 Owasso 30, Ozark 12 Derby 28, Gibson Southern 20 Stillwater 24, Lincoln Christian 17 Bixby 44, Ozark 4 Derby 24, FS Northside 17 Lincoln Christian 26, Gibson Southern 11 Stillwater 27, Springdale High 8 Springdale High 25, Ozark 24 Owasso 28, Lincoln Christian 10 Stillwater 31, Gibson Southern 19 Bixby 29, Derby 9 FS Northside 23, Ozark 11 Lincoln Christian 33, Springdale High 19 Bixby 16, Stillwater, Okla. 14 Owasso 28, Gibson Southern 9 Owasso 14, Springdale 12 Derby 28, Ozark 12 Bixby 37, Lincoln Christian 6 Stillwater 24, FS Northside 13 FS Northside 35, Gibson Southern 16 Owasso 23, Derby 22 Bixby 35, Springdale High 7 Lincoln Christian 27, Ozark 16 Owasso 25, Stillwater 22 Derby 27, Springdale High 9 Gibson Southern 29, Ozark 11 Bixby 46, FS Northside 6 Lincoln Christian 19, FS Northside 12 Stillwater 30, Derby 7 Gibson Southern 24, Springdale 21 Bixby 23, Owasso 16

Interceptions and defensive stops account for points as well.

Nick Burtis intercepted a pass to secure a 28-24 victory for Bentonville over Fayetteville Friday in a game between 7A-West Conference teams at Harmon Stadium.

Bentonville had just taken a 25-24 lead when Burtis dropped back into coverage and intercepted a pass from Hank Gibbs to add three points and secure the victory for the Tigers.

"They tried to throw a skinny post on us and he jumped it and made a big play for us," Bentonville coach Jody Grant said. "Any time it's Bentonville and Fayetteville, that's fun."

The interest peaked around noon Friday when the two 7A-West rivals faced off at Harmon Field. Fayetteville took an early lead before Bentonville rallied with some strong throws and catches, including a long touchdown grab by Chas Nimrod, who'll be a sophomore this season.

"Chas is a very talented sophomore who has a chance to be real special," Grant said. "He made some plays as did (receiver) Trenton Kolb and Preston Crawford and Colby Reid, who did a good job of catching the ball out of the backfield. We've got some weapons. As long as our quarterbacks are putting the ball between the numbers, we're pretty effective."

-- Rick Fires • @NWARick

Class A school hangs tough

A Class A team likely wouldn't be on the same field as a Class 7A team during the regular season, but it's not uncommon in 7-on-7 football.

It happened early Friday when Rejoice Christian of Owasso, Okla., fell 33-14 to Bentonville at Harmon Stadium. The Class A Eagles hung tough before the 7A Tigers pulled away for a 33-14 victory.

"It's 22-14 and Bentonville has the ball 3rd-and-8," Rejoice Christian coach Brent Marley said. "If we stop them, we've got the ball with a chance to win the game. It was just a play here or a play there that hurt us."

Rejoice Christian has played 11-man football for six years in Oklahoma. The Eagles went 13-1 and reached the state semifinals last year in Class A.

"We're one of the small schools here going up against the big schools, but we like that," Marley said. "When we get back to Oklahoma in Class A football, we're not going to see anyone remotely close who can throw the football like people can here. Maybe you're not always successful in the win-loss column, but we're preparing for the fall and trying to get better."

-- Rick Fires • @NWARick

Har-Ber's 'center' of attention

When Springdale Har-Ber's offense was on the field during Friday's morning session, Ben Barnes made sure he participated in every play, but he never caught a pass or even threw a pass.

Barnes, the Wildcats' senior center, handled the snaps to quarterback Blaise Witschen throughout the day, while many teams rely on other methods of getting their quarterbacks the ball.

"I always think it's important to get snaps, especially out of the shotgun," Har-Ber coach Chris Wood said. "To get the work and work on the timing, that's critical. There's a lot of value of working out of the shotgun, and we got that with Ben being out there.

"Our centers like to be part of the travel group during 7-on-7s. There's not a lot of competition for linemen in the summer and not a lot of camps, although there is more popping up. It's a big order for our centers to come to 7-on-7s, and Ben has looked forward to this opportunity."

Barnes basically had nothing else to do following the snap, so he would go into a crouch until the play was over and he needed to snap the ball again. Wood, however, said there might have been other duty his center had during each game.

"I told him to snap and be a great ball-spotter for the officials," Wood said jokingly. "If he could get us an extra inch, then get us that extra inch."

-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry

A left-right combination for Saints

Shiloh Christian had to find a replacement at quarterback for the Southwest Elite 7on7 after senior starter Eli Reece injured a hamstring during Thursday's practice session.

Saints coach Jeff Conaway used two of them during the morning session as junior Kyle Cason and freshman Eli Wisdom would alternate after each possession. What made the situation unique was the fact that Cason is left-handed while Wisdom is right-handed.

"It's an opportunity for those two guys to learn a lot more than they would on the sideline," Conaway said. "We're pretty pleased with how the other guys have tried to rally around those two. It's always an opportunity to get better.

"Kyle has played some JV football in the past. Eli is a ninth-grader that we moved up, so all of this is new to him. We've modified some things, but that's what we're supposed to do as coaches."

Reece was still in attendance for Friday's pool play, but his role was to advise and help his two younger teammates on the sideline.

"It's one of those deals where we didn't want to put him in a situation where it could get worse," Conaway said of Reece. "When those hamstrings pull, you want to take good care of them, so that's what we're going to do."

-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry

Fort Smith Northside reloads

Fort Smith Northside was a senior-heavy group last season and the result was an 8-5 season and a trip to the Class 7A semifinals.

The Grizzlies must find replacements for players like quarterback Derrick Wise, defensive backs Elijah Tabut and Greg Washington, but coach Mike Falleur believes the talent is there for another solid season.

"Yes, we have had to replace a lot of guys, but we've got some good ones who are back," Falleur said Friday between games at the Southwest Elite 7on7 at Springdale High. "We've had a good summer, been to some team camps and some 7on7s, so it's been good."

Dreyden Norwood slides over to quarterback and the ultra-talented junior who is drawing a lot of Division I interest, will be a handful for opposing defenses. Jackson King, who Falleur said will play a variety of roles on offense, is another playmaker.

"Dreyden is going to be a good quarterback for us," Falleur said. "He's still learning. He's the same type of player as Deuce (Wise), but he's faster than Deuce.

"Jackson, we'll use him as a slot receiver, we'll move him to tailback. We want to get the ball in his hands. He has to touch the ball a bunch."

Falleur said the Grizzlies will continue to condition and prepare for the start of fall workouts in a couple of weeks.

Ozark battles injuries, weather

Ozark coach Jeremie Burns never imagined that flooding would have an effect on his team's summer preparations, but the Arkansas River flooding in June knocked the Hillbillies out of attending a team camp at Ouachita Baptist and hindered some players from getting practice time.

"Yeah, we've had to overcome some things we didn't count on," Burns said Friday at the Southwest Elite 7on7 tournament at Springdale High.

Injuries have been another factor as starting running back Tyler Sanders, who rushed for 1,200 yards as a sophomore, injured his knee in an off-field incident. Burns was happy to see senior Daniel Woolsey, who missed basically his entire junior season with an injury, is finally healthy.

Junior Harper Faulkenberry takes over at quarterback and is expected to lead the Hillbillies, who were 9-3 last season, into the opener on the road at Class 3A defending state champion Booneville on Sept. 6.

"We're using this tournament as a way to get our younger kids some reps," Burns said. "That was big for us last year when some of our seniors got injured, the younger kids stepped in and played well. This helps us build depth."

Calcagni glad to be back home

In May, Springdale High looked to a former Red'Dog when an opening on the coaching staff presented an opportunity. Joseph Calcagni, who graduated in 2011 and had been working as a grad assistant at the college level, jumped at the chance to return home.

It was old home week in more ways than one for Calcagni, who played at Tulsa University for Bill Blankenship, who is now the head coach at Owasso.

"I played for him and Coach Montgomery for four years at Tulsa from 2011 to 2015," Calcagni said. "Coach Clark called me and said he was losing Coach Davis and wanted to hire me. And I had been kind of thinking about it, about coming back home and working at Springdale, so I jumped on it."

-- Chip Souza • @nwachip

NWA Democrat-Gazette/DAVID GOTTSCHALK Bentonville High School receiver Chas Nimrod catches a touchdown pass against Fayetteville High School during the Southwest Elite 7on7 tournament Friday, July 12, 2019, at Harmon Field at Fayetteville High School.

NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF @NWABENGOFF Ben Barnes, Springdale Har-Ber center, catches the ball after a play in the game vs Ada (Okla.) Friday, July 12, 2019, during the Southwest Elite 7-on-7 tournament at Shiloh Christian's Champions Stadium in Springdale.

Sports on 07/13/2019