COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Arkansas to open with Rice

Eric Musselman’s first regular-season game as the University of Arkansas’ basketball coach will be Nov. 5 when the Razorbacks play Rice in Walton Arena, according to an open records request.

A tipoff time has not been set for the game.

Arkansas and Rice were members of the Southwest Conference and the Razorbacks’ lead the series 101-40, including 55-11 at home.

The Razorbacks and Owls first played during the 1923-24 season, Arkansas’ inaugural basketball season, with back-to-back games in Houston. Rice won the first game 22-19 and Arkansas won the second 29-22.

Since Arkansas left the SWC for the SEC after the 1990-91 season, the teams have played once, when the Razorbacks defeated the Owls 80-61 in North Little Rock during the 2005-06 season.

Rice will play at Fayetteville for the first time since Feb. 2, 1991, when the Razorbacks beat the Owls 100-87.

Arkansas hasn’t announced its schedule, but it previously has been reported the Razorbacks will play North Texas on Nov. 12 in Fayetteville. Nonconference road games the Razorbacks are returning during the 2019-20 season are at Georgia Tech, Indiana and Western Kentucky. The Arkansas-Georgia Tech game will be Nov. 25 in Atlanta. Dates haven’t been announced for the Indiana and Western Kentucky games. The SEC earlier this summer released its games for the 2019-20 season and Arkansas will face Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt at home.

SEC road games for the Razorbacks will be at Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

— Bob Holt

BASEBALL

Hogs’ signee agrees with Dodgers

Outfielder Chet Allison reportedly signed Friday with the Los Angeles Dodgers shortly before the deadline for MLB teams to sign drafted players. Allison, a junior college player who signed to play next season for Arkansas, will receive a signing bonus of $222,500 after he was selected by the Dodgers in the 24th round, according to a tweet from MLB.com reporter Jonathan Mayo.

There are no slot values for picks after the top 10 rounds of the draft, but franchises incur financial penalties for signing bonuses greater than $125,000 on players selected in rounds 11-40.

Allison was the only draft casualty this year for the Razorbacks, who had two high school signees — outfielder Jason Hodges and utility player Dominic Tamez — drafted in the 34th and 35th rounds.

Allison was the 2019 Central Valley Conference player of the year as a sophomore right fielder at Fresno City College. He batted .446 and slugged .831 from the right side with 36 extra-base hits, including 11 home runs. He had 50 RBI in 45 games.

Allison did not respond to a message seeking comment Friday.

— Matt Jones

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

All-Academic nominations sought

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is taking nominations for its 2019 high school All-Academic Team.

Seniors who graduated in the 2018-19 academic year and played at least one varsity sport are eligible. Only coaches, teachers and administrators may nominate athletes who finished in the top 10% of their class and scored a 25 or higher on the ACT. Please include a contact number, the student’s college choice and probable college major in the nomination.

Entries may be emailed to Jeremy Muck at jmuck@arkansasonline.com. The deadline is July 21.

TRACK AND FIELD

ASU’s Vandeput finishes 11th in Europe

Arkansas State University’s Babette Vandeput finished 11th in the women’s discus at the European U23 Championships in Gavle, Sweden, on Friday. Vandeput finished with a throw of 162 feet, 11 inches in the final. On Thursday, she advanced to the finals with a throw of 170-3.