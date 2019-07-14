Sections
Authorities searching for missing 3-year-old; boy taken from central Arkansas home, police say

by Josh Snyder | Today at 1:11 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Arkansas State Police said Rodney Dickerson reportedly took 3-year-old God Dickerson from his home in Sherwood on Sunday. - Photo by Arkansas State Police

Authorities on Sunday afternoon are searching for a 3-year-old boy and a man accused of taking him from his central Arkansas home.

God Dickerson was reportedly taken from a Sherwood residence at about 10 a.m. by Rodney Dickerson, who left the area in a maroon Chevy Caprice, according to an Arkansas State Police advisory.

God was last seen wearing a red graphic tank top, gray shorts and no shoes, police said.

Check back for further details on this developing story.

