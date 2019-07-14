Bishop's blessings aim to curb crime

BUENAVENTURA, Colombia — A Catholic bishop in Colombia hopes holy water will curb violence in a city struggling with crime and corruption.

Ruben Dario Jaramillo Montoya traveled on a firetruck to some of Buenaventura’s most crime-ridden neighborhoods on Saturday, sprinkling water that he had blessed in an attempt to thwart drug-trafficking gangs and other illegal groups.

“Blood has run through the streets,” said Jaramillo, who wore religious robes and a crucifix around his neck during his tour of the city.

The occasion was sometimes festive despite the solemnity of the message. Jaramillo stopped to bless a group of children in one neighborhood, and the firetruck on which he rode was festooned with green and yellow balloons.

He said he aimed to show solidarity with afflicted communities and to tell illegal groups that “you can’t destroy the life of a community; we’re united.”

Rival gangs have been fighting for control of the illegal drug trade in Buenaventura, which has seen an increase in murders, rapes, kidnappings and disappearances since last year, according to Jaramillo. He said security forces and the courts are working to reduce the city’s mayhem but that its residents “can’t wait for the state to act” and must support one another however they can.

“The suffering of one is the suffering of all,” he said. “We’re not afraid.”

Jaramillo became bishop in Buenaventura two years ago.

