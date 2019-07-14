COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

July 14

Pancake-Breakfast Fundraiser

RUSSELLVILLE — Join CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of the 5th Judicial District to celebrate Once Upon a CASA, a Stoby’s pancake-breakfast fundraiser, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Stoby’s Restaurant, 405 W. Parkway Drive. There will be characters to interact with the children, free reading and coloring books to take home and all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage. Children may dress as their favorite literary characters. All proceeds will benefit children in foster care in Pope, Johnson and Franklin counties. Purchase tickets, at $5 each, at the CASA office, 400 W. Main St., Suite 2, or at the event. For more information about CASA, call (479) 880-1195 or visit www.arcasa5.org.

July 15-19

Kids Theater Camp

CONWAY — The River Valley Arts Center, 1001 E. B St., will offer a Kids Theater Camp for ages 6 to 13 from 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Participants will learn and put on a performance, set for 6 p.m. Friday at Central Presbyterian Church, 400 W. Main St. The fee for the camp is $80 for Arts Center members and $90 for nonmembers. To reserve a spot in the camp, call (501) 968-2452.

Summer Art Camps

RUSSELLVILLE — The River Valley Arts Center, 1001 E. B St., will offer summer art camps from 10 a.m. to noon or from 2-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The class fee is $75 for Arts Center members or $90 for nonmembers. For more information or to sign up for a camp, call (479) 968-2452 or stop by the Arts Center.

July 17

Jerry the Bulldog Birthday Reception

RUSSELLVILLE — Members of the Arkansas Tech University community and their families, as well as alumni and friends, are invited to attend a come-and-go birthday reception for Jerry the Bulldog, campus ambassador, from 3-4 p.m. in the W.O. Young Building Ballroom, 207 W. O St. Guests are asked to make their presence be their present to Jerry, who will turn 6 years old. Refreshments will be served.

July 19

Adult Fall Softball Registration Deadline

RUSSELLVILLE — Registration for the Russellville Recreation and Parks Department’s fall softball league will end at 5 p.m. Friday. Register at the Hughes Community Center, 1000 E. Parkway Drive, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Teams must pay the entry fee and submit the entry form and a team roster. Forms are available at the Recreation and Parks Department Office or at www.russellvillearkansas.org. For more information, call the Hughes Center at (479) 968-1272.

July 20

Master Gardeners in the Teaching Garden

CONWAY — Join Faulkner County Master Gardeners in the Teaching Garden to learn about irrigation, pests and planning for fall veggies from 9:30-11:30 a.m. The Teaching Garden is at Freyaldenhoven Greenhouses, 1305 E. Siebenmorgen Road.

ONGOING

Downtown Conway Farmers’ and Crafts Market

CONWAY — The Downtown Conway Farmers’ and Crafts Market, 718 Parkway St., is open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October, also on Tuesdays and Thursdays, June through September, when products are available. All items sold are grown or created by local vendors, including produce, honey, meats, eggs, jams and jellies, baked goods, handmade crafts and more. See the organization’s Facebook page for vendor specifics.

Spring Into Art Exhibit

CLINTON — Sponsored by the North Central Arkansas Artist League, Spring Into Art, an exhibit with 50 paintings by 10 area artists, will hang until Thursday at Ozark Health Medical Center on U.S. 65. The public is invited to view the exhibit, both upstairs by the cafeteria and downstairs in the outpatient wing, during regular hospital hours. All artworks are for sale, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting patients through the hospital auxiliary’s projects. For more information, call art coordinator Joyce Hartmann at (501) 745-6615.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheons

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has weekly luncheons from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Check the group’s Facebook page for scheduled speakers. All are welcome to attend.

Painting Class

FAIRFIELD BAY — Jim Tindall’s painting class will meet with a new subject from 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, 130 Village Lane, Suite 5E. Each class costs $45, and all materials are provided. The center also offers Tindall’s once-a-month evening class from 5:30-8, with dates to be announced. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440 or visit the center’s Facebook page.

Heber Springs TOPS Meetings

HEBER SPRINGS — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Monday at the Church of the Nazarene, Eighth and Quitman streets. Weigh-in begins at 7:30 a.m., and a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living takes place from 9:30-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church through the back entrance. For more information, call Geneva Earles at (501) 827-1243 or Janiece Brierly at (501) 250-5087.

Conway TOPS Meetings

CONWAY — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Tuesday at Peace Lutheran Church, at the corner of Donaghey Avenue and Dave Ward Drive. Weigh-in begins at 9:15 a.m., and a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living takes place from 10-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church from Donaghey Avenue. For more information, call Peggy at (501) 514-0823 or Sandy at (501) 329-0558.

Neighbor’s Table

RUSSELLVILLE — Neighbor’s Table is a free meal from noon to 1 p.m. every Saturday at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 501 S. Phoenix Ave. The doors open at 11:30 a.m. with free coffee. All are welcome to attend. Neighbor’s Table also sends home sack lunches with guests. All Saints’ has a Loaves and Fishes Ministry, which accepts Sunday-morning offerings of nonperishable food and toiletries, to be distributed at Neighbor’s Table. For more information, call (479) 968-3622.

Humane Society Benefit Bingo

GREENBRIER — Bingo, sponsored by the Humane Society of Faulkner County, is played every third Friday at the Melton Cotton City Event Center, 5 Lois Lane. Pregames start at 5:30 p.m., with full games at 6:30. Proceeds benefit the Sloan-Swindel Spay and Neuter Memorial Fund. For more information, email rescuethestrays@yahoo.com.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee is available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Yoga Class at the Library

CONWAY — Danny Mize, a registered yoga instructor, teaches a yoga class at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Faulkner County Library. Yoga practitioners of all skill levels are welcome to attend. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Upcoming

Adult Fall Softball Divisional Meeting

RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Recreation and Parks Department will have a divisional meeting for teams competing in the fall softball league at 6:30 p.m. July 22 in the Hughes Community Center. A team representative from each team will need to attend this meeting. For more information, call the Hughes Center at (479) 968-1272.

Audubon Society Meeting

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas River Valley Audubon Society will meet at 7 p.m. July 22 in the Visitors Center at Lake Dardanelle State Park. Featured speaker Free Kashon will present a program on the spatial and behavioral ecology of prairie lizards. He is a graduate student of Chris Kellner at Arkansas Tech University, pursuing a Master of Science degree in fisheries and wildlife science. Refreshments will be served, and the public is invited.

Summer Art/Pottery Camps

RUSSELLVILLE — The River Valley Arts Center, 1001 E. B St., will offer summer art/pottery camps on July 22-26: Art/Pottery from 10 a.m. to noon, for a fee of $90 for Arts Center members or $105 for nonmembers; and art only from 2-4 p.m. for a fee of $75 for members or $90 for nonmembers. For more information or to sign up for a camp, call (479) 968-2452 or stop by the Arts Center.

Free Beauty Spa

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, 130 Village Lane, Suite E, will present a free beauty spa, featuring fine cosmetics from Jo Malone, YSL and Armani, from 5-8 p.m. July 25. RSVP by calling (501) 884-4440.

QuickBooks Desktop Basics & Beyond

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Tech Small Business and Technology Development Center will present QuickBooks Desktop Basics & Beyond from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 25 at Arkansas Tech University. This interactive workshop is for those using or planning to use QuickBooks Desktop (Pro, Premier or Enterprise) software. A computer to use and a take-home workbook are provided. The cost to attend is $130. Registration is required by July 24 by calling (479) 356-2067 or visiting asbtdc.org/russellville-events.

Singing Convention

HOLLAND — The 141st annual session of the Faulkner County Singing Convention will take place at 7 p.m. July 26 and at 10 a.m. July 27 at Holland Baptist Church, 673 Arkansas 287. After July 26’s session, refreshments will be provided, and lunch will follow the session on July 27. Officers for the convention are Robert Clark, president; Jonathan Sawrie, vice president; Robert Morrow, chaplain; Raymond Bush, sergeant at arms; and Martha Wilcox, secretary-treasurer. The public is invited to attend.

Summer Art Camps

RUSSELLVILLE — The River Valley Arts Center, 1001 E. B St., will offer art camps July 29 to Aug. 2 from 10 a.m. to noon or from 2-4 p.m. for a fee of $75 for Arts Center members or $90 for nonmembers. For more information or to sign up for a camp, call (479) 968-2452 or stop by the Arts Center.

Watercolor Class

RUSSELLVILLE — The River Valley Arts Center, 1001 E. B St., will offer a watercolor class from 1-3 pm. Wednesdays, Aug. 14 to Sept. 18, with instructor Valerie Finley, who comes from California and teaches techniques in watercolors for beginners and experts alike. The class fee is $75 for Arts Center members or $100 for nonmembers. For more information or to register for the class, call (479) 968-2452 or stop by the Arts Center.

Oil/Acrylic Class

RUSSELLVILLE — The River Valley Arts Center, 1001 E. B St., will offer an oil/acrylic class from 6-9 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 15 to Sept. 19, with instructor Lisa Jones. The class fee is $75 for Arts Center members or $100 for nonmembers. For more information or to reserve a spot in the class, call (479) 968-2452 or stop by the Arts Center.

Pottery Classes

RUSSELLVILLE — The River Valley Arts Center, 1001 E. B St., will offer pottery classes on Mondays, Aug. 19 to Oct. 7, with instructor Winston Taylor. Seasoned potters will meet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and beginning potters from 6-9 p.m. The class fee is $200 for Arts Center members or $225 for nonmembers, plus a $25 clay supply fee. For more information or to sign up for the class, call (479) 968-2452 or stop by the Arts Center.

Petit Jean Mountain Canoe/Kayak Race

PETIT JEAN MOUNTAIN — The sixth annual Petit Jean Mountain Canoe/Kayak Race will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 31. Registration costs $15. Entrants can bring a watercraft or rent one from Petit Jean State Park for $17. Medallions and certificates will be awarded for race winners and the best themed costumes. Commemorative T-shirts will be available for purchase from the Petit Jean Park Visitor’s Center Gift Shop or the Boat House on race day. Raffle tickets are $5 each to win an 11-foot lightweight sit-in kayak for one with a paddle. The drawing will follow the canoe races. The winner does not need to be present.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, River Valley & Ozark Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax to (501) 378-3500; or email to rvonews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday.