COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Today

Izard County Historical Society Meeting

BROCKWELL — The Izard County Historical Society will meet at 2 p.m. at the Izard County Senior Center, 1 mile south of Brockwell on Arkansas 9 at Chapel Hill Road. Loretta Brewer of Jonesboro will speak on Remembering the Old Baptist Church and the Needmore Community. The church was destroyed by a tornado in 2017, and a new historical marker was dedicated at the site near the Yeager Cemetery in 2019. The meeting is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call society president Rose Blankenship at (870) 368-7738.

Monday

Democratic Party of White County Meeting

SEARCY — The Democratic Party of White County will meet Monday in the Arkansas State University-Searcy Student Center. Susan Inman with Progressive Women of Arkansas will present the program, Running for Office: Are You Ready? A social time will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the meeting at 6:30. Members and their guests and visitors are welcome to attend.

Monday – Friday

ASU-Beebe Vanguard Discovery Camps

BEEBE — Vanguard Discovery Camps at Arkansas State University-Beebe, for students entering the fourth through eighth grades, offer hands-on, engaging courses in science, engineering, technology and math (STEM) fields. On the Beebe campus, Monday through Friday, will be Advanced Drone Technologies and Lego Advanced Robotics, 8 a.m. to noon; and Black Rocket: Battle Royale Make Your First Fortnite-style Video Game, 1-5 p.m. Students can attend half- or full-day sessions. For details and to register, visit asubcommunity.ticketleap.com. For more information, call (501) 362-1205, or visit www.asub.edu/academics/community-education/vanguard-discovery-camp/index.aspx.

Wednesday

Free Rodeo

EL PASO — The From the Arena to the Cross Rodeo Bible Camp taking place at CrossRoads Cowboy Church, 3071 Arkansas 5, will conclude with a free rodeo on Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. The campers will show what that have learned in the three days they have been at camp. For more information, call Becky at (501) 230-7872.

Ongoing

Melissa Wilkinson Exhibit

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council presents The Other Side of Nothing: Works by Melissa Wilkinson through July 27 at the BAAC Gallery on Main, 226 E. Main St. The exhibit features a series of watercolor paintings relating to the artist’s interest in dichotomies. Wilkinson is an associate professor of art and painting at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

Ash Flat Senior Center Activities

ASH FLAT — The Ash Flat Senior Life Center invites residents of Ash Flat and surrounding areas to the following weekly events: bingo from 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays; card games, board games and painting from 9-10:30 a.m. Thursdays; and exercise classes from 10-10:30 a.m. Thursdays. Coffee, cookies and more will be available throughout the week. Visit the senior center, and sign up for $3 meals served at 11:30 a.m. For more information, including travel arrangements, call Veronica Fortich at (870) 994-2174.

GED Classes

MAMMOTH SPRING — The Ozarka College Mammoth Spring Campus offers ongoing open-entry GED classes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. An evening class meets from 5-8 Mondays. For more information on free GED and College Prep classes, contact the Ozarka College Adult Education Department at (870) 368-2051 or tmiller@ozarka.edu.

Summer GED Classes

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Open-entry GED classes are ongoing at Ozarka College in Mountain View from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For more information on free GED and College Prep classes, call the Ozarka College Adult Education Department at (870) 368-2051 or email tmiller@ozarka.edu.

Main Street Searcy Farmers’ Market

SEARCY — The Main Street Searcy Farmers’ Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon, or until sold out, Saturdays on the east side of the Courthouse Square. The market offers a variety of Arkansas-grown seasonal produce, baked goods, farm-fresh eggs, jellies, local honey, handmade soaps, U.S. Department of Agriculture-certified meat, and arts and crafts. To participate in the farmers market, call the Main Street office at (501) 279-9007 or email mainstreetsearcy@sbcglobal.net.

Painting Class

FAIRFIELD BAY — Jim Tindall’s painting class will meet with a new subject from 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, 130 Village Lane, Suite 5E. Each class costs $45, and all materials are provided. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440, or visit the center’s Facebook page.

Heber Springs TOPS Meetings

HEBER SPRINGS — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Monday at the Church of the Nazarene, Eighth and Quitman streets. Weigh-in begins at 7:30 a.m., and a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living takes place from 9:30-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church through the back entrance. For more information, call Geneva Earles at (501) 827-1243 or Janiece Brierly at (501) 250-5087.

Searcy Lions Club

SEARCY — The Searcy Lions Club meets at noon every Tuesday on the second floor of the Heritage Building at Harding University. The Lions Club raises funds for eye care and eyeglasses for White County residents who otherwise could not afford such care. New members are always welcome. For more information, visit the Searcy Lions Club on Facebook.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club meets at noon the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at Colton’s Steak House & Grill, 195 Northport Drive. All are invited to the meetings.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. All are welcome. To volunteer or make a donation, call (501) 843-3797.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee is available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Beebe Kiwanis Club Meetings

BEEBE — The Beebe Kiwanis Club meets at noon the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Stephens Room of the Student Center at Arkansas State University-Beebe. Kiwanis is a volunteer organization with the mission of helping youth in the community. For more information, call Flo Fitch at (501) 230-2890 or Debra Crisco at (501) 454-3505.

Civitan Meetings

CABOT — Civitan meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at First Security Bank in downtown Cabot. Civitan is an organization that provides training and support for people with developmental disabilities.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

UPCOMING

Vacation Bible School

BATESVILLE — Southside United Methodist Church, 39 Magnolia St., just across from Southside High School, will have Vacation Bible School for kindergartners through sixth-graders July 21-24. The theme is “To Mars and Beyond,” and Bible school with a meal will take place from 5:30-8 p.m. July 21-23. On July 24, the session will begin at 6 p.m., with refreshments to follow. For more information, call the church at (501) 345-0017.

Free Beauty Spa

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, 130 Village Lane, Suite E, will present a free beauty spa, featuring fine cosmetics from Jo Malone, YSL and Armani, from 5-8 p.m. July 25. RSVP by calling (501) 884-4440.

Canning Fall Vegetables

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library, 267 E. Main St., will offer a program on canning fall vegetables at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 7. The program, sponsored by the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture, will be presented by Julian Carpenter, county extension agent. Admission is free, and refreshments will be served. For more information, call (870) 793-8814.

