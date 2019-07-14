Daughters of the Other Side gala set for Saturday

— The second annual Daughters of the Other Side Gala, scheduled for Saturday in Searcy, is about raising money and awareness about the program, the facility’s director said.

“Our theme this year is ‘The Cost for One,’” said Sharon Hughes, director of Daughters of the Other Side. “It just means the price we are willing to pay for one person who’s in addiction coming out of addiction.”

Daughters of the Other Side is “a faith-based transformation home,” she said, which opened in August 2017 in Higginson, near Searcy. The program can house 34 women.

“Our mission and heart are to get other people involved in the community and make them aware that it’s not just their money, but their time and what they have to give,” she said.

Hughes said the event is set for 5:30-8 p.m. at Valley Baptist Church, 3328 Highway 36 in Searcy. The evening includes a silent auction, a raffle, a dinner, live entertainment, guest speakers and testimonies from women in the program.

Tickets are $30 each or two for $50. A table costs $400, and a business may fill the seats or let Daughters of the Other Side fill them.

“We will fill them with other recovery ministries,” Hughes said. Tickets are available at the door or by messaging Daughters of the Other Side on its Facebook page.

The silent auction includes “some really nice” items, Hughes said, including jewelry; gift certificates to a variety of businesses; homemade quilts; and more.

Guest speakers include Larry Pillow of Conway and Jay Cupit of Heber Springs.

Pillow, a former pastor, is the CEO and founder of WeCan Ministries, a network of transformation ministries for people recovering from addiction. He helped Cupit start The Other Side, a residential treatment facility for men in Wilburn. Cupit is president of the organization.

“I see myself as a missionary to addicts,” Pillow said in an earlier interview. “My dream is for every parent to have an opportunity to have a sober child and every child to have an opportunity to have a sober parent.”

Hughes said musical entertainment will be provided by worship team from Complete in Christ Church and D’Frail, both of Searcy.

Last year’s gala was fun and successful, Hughes said.

“We had a ball; I’m telling you,” she said, “and we had a great turnout. The community came out and supported us.”

The money raised at the gala will help fund operating expenses for Daughters of the Other Side.

Hughes said people sometimes “wash their hands” of people struggling with addiction, but it can affect anyone.

“It could be your child; it could be my child,” she said.

For more information, contact Hughes at (501) 230-5101.

Senior writer Tammy Keith can be reached at (501) 327-0370 or tkeith@arkansasonline.com.