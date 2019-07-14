Husband arrested in death of wife, 28

A Benton woman died from "traumatic injuries" early Saturday and her husband was arrested, a police spokesman said.

Benton police officers were sent at 2 a.m. Saturday to a residence on Grayson Drive, where they found the body of 28-year-old Minnie Fernow, police spokesman Krista Petty said.

Her husband, Nicholas Fernow, also 28, was arrested before 9 a.m. on a charge of first-degree murder, Petty said. There were no additional suspects in the case as of late Saturday.

Petty did not specify Minnie Fernow's cause of death.

The original 911 caller asked for a welfare check at the Fernow residence, which is in the Rolla subdivision, Petty said. Investigators spent several hours at the scene Saturday morning gathering evidence and attempting to reach relatives, Petty said.

The investigation was ongoing, Petty said, adding that officers could seek additional charges in the case.

Metro on 07/14/2019