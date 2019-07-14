Sections
Jacksonville crash leaves driver dead

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:34 a.m. 0comments

A Jacksonville woman died Thursday after losing control of her vehicle and striking a tree, a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police said.

The crash occurred about 3:30 p.m. as Shana M. Thomason, 34, was dr biving near 400 W. Republican Road in Jacksonville, the report said.

Thomason's body was taken to the Pulaski County coroner's office. The pavement was dry and the weather was clear at the time of the crash, according to the report.

Metro on 07/14/2019

Print Headline: Jacksonville crash leaves driver dead

