Lester homers, drives in 3, pitches Cubs past Pirates

CHICAGO -- Jon Lester showed he still has got it all going on in his 14th major-league season.

Lester homered, tied a career high with three RBI and pitched effectively into the seventh inning to lead the Chicago Cubs past the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-4 on Saturday.

All-Star catcher Willson Contreras' three-run home run and Lester's two-run single off the left-field wall were the big hits in the Cubs' seven-run first inning. In the third, the 35-year-old left-hander connected for his third career home run -- all with the Cubs at Wrigley Field -- for the NL Central leaders.

"I think this is the best version of Jon that I've seen as a total athlete, a pitcher," Manager Joe Maddon said. "You talk about his hitting also if you want, everything about his performance."

Lester (9-6) allowed 3 runs and 8 hits while striking out 6 and walking none in 6 2/3 innings before leaving after 98 pitches.

Lester joked that he's feeling old and has to mind more details to keep performing at a level that's made him a five-time All-Star. But the lefty has won four of his past five starts and is showing no signs of slowing down.

"The last I don't know how many outings, I've felt better about my stuff and where I've been at," Lester said. "Hopefully I can kind of ride that momentum as we go forward in the second half and down the stretch."

METS 4, MARLINS 2 Robinson Cano hit a tiebreaking, two-run home run in the eighth inning to lift New York to a victory over host Miami.

CARDINALS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 2 Tyler O'Neill homered and tied a career high with four RBI, Dakota Hudson pitched six effective innings and St. Louis beat visiting Arizona.

BREWERS 5, GIANTS 4 Ben Gamel's pinch-hit double in the bottom of the ninth drove in Ryan Braun with the winning run and host Milwaukee beat San Francisco.

NATIONALS 4, PHILLIES 3 Juan Soto hit a go-ahead two-run home run with two outs in the ninth as visiting Washington rallied to beat Philadelphia.

BRAVES 7, PADRES 5 (10) Josh Donaldson hit a two-run home run in the first and scored the go-ahead run on Ozzie Albies' single in the 10th, and Atlanta beat host San Diego.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ORIOLES 2-4, RAYS 1-12 Stevie Wilkerson hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning to back an effective performance by Baltimore's pitching staff in a victory over visiting Tampa Bay in the first game of a day-night doubleheader. In the second game, Michael Brosseau and Nate Lowe each hit two of Tampa Bay's season-high six home runs, and the Rays pounded the Orioles to earn a split.

BLUE JAYS 2, YANKEES 1 Center fielder Randal Grichuk made a diving catch with the bases loaded and hit a two-run single as Toronto held off host New York.

ATHLETICS 13, WHITE SOX 2 Franklin Barreto's three-run home run capped a seven-run first inning, and Oakland routed visiting Chicago.

TWINS 6, INDIANS 2 Max Kepler hit two more home runs off Trevor Bauer, giving him five consecutive against the pitcher, and Jake Cave drove in three runs as Minnesota defeated host Cleveland.

ROYALS 4, TIGERS 1 Hometown boy Bubba Starling delivered his first career hit and RBI, Brad Keller outdueled Matthew Boyd, and Kansas City held on to beat visiting Detroit.

ASTROS 7, RANGERS 6 (11) George Springer scored the go-ahead run from first base on Jose Altuve's two-out double in the 11th and Houston beat host Texas.

ANGELS 9, MARINERS 2 Mike Trout hit a two-run home run, Albert Pujols had four RBI and Los Angeles defeated visiting Seattle.

INTERLEAGUE

DODGERS 11, RED SOX 2 Justin Turner had three extra-base hits, and Los Angeles beat host Boston.

