New brigadier general gives away daughter, takes helm for Guard

It was a big week for Bradley Cox, who walked his daughter down the aisle Friday and on Saturday assumed command of the Arkansas Army National Guard.

Cox, with more than 30 years of military experience, said he'd never spoken before a crowd so large, as he stood before friends, family members and colleagues Saturday afternoon at Camp Robinson during the ceremony to celebrate his promotion to brigadier general.

"Recognizing the talent in folks like Bradley Cox has just been a tremendous honor," Maj. Gen. Mark Berry said. "He's the hardest-working and dedicated of officers. He is the epitome of service and integrity."

Cox joined the Arkansas National Guard in 1988 in the aviation regiment. Over the next three decades, he won a long list of awards and decorations, including the Bronze Star, reserved for members of the military who have rendered heroic service in a combat zone, and the Combat Infantryman Badge, for service members who faced combat.

"Brad Cox will now be a leader with the primary responsibility of ensuring our soldiers are ready at a moment's notice," Berry said. "I have no doubt Brad will be successful in this assignment."

On Saturday, Cox's wife, Melissa, and daughter, Jordan, placed a new insignia on his highly decorated formal uniform, the golden epaulets signifying his rise to brigadier general. Berry said the family's role in the ceremony shows the support that each loved one gives a soldier.

Cox's father, retired Army National Guard Col. John Cox, handed Cox the belt that accompanies his promotion, and Cox's brother, retired U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Wesley Cox, gave him his first salute as brigadier general.

In a brief speech after his promotion, Bradley Cox thanked a long list of people, concluding with his wife.

"And Melissa, the woman who laid claim to me when I was 16 years old, who has suffered me with a loving heart for almost 30 years of marriage and who pretty much raised my children alone through their early teens," Cox said, "I never could deserve your dedication and sacrifices. I love you very much."

Col. Erica Ingram read a letter from Gen. Joseph Lengyel, chief of the National Guard Bureau, saying President Donald Trump had placed trust and confidence in Cox's abilities, noting that Cox's promotion had been approved at the highest level of the United States armed forces.

In an interview, Cox said he was excited to take on the new position, saying that though he had served in many command positions in his career, this would by far be the largest.

"I'm excited. I'm a little nervous," Cox said. "The big thing is we have widely varied types of units spread across the state. Synchronizing their training for potential deployment will be one of my biggest goals in the first few months."

Before he left the stage, Berry said he had a special gift for Cox: A blue-and-white pillow with the words "I'm kind of a big deal" stitched on the front.

"In case you didn't know it yet," Berry said. "You're kind of a big deal now."

