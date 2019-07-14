Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's This Week -- Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; investor and liberal activist Tom Steyer. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's Meet the Press -- Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Ron Johnson, R-Wis.; U.S. women's national soccer team co-captain Megan Rapinoe. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' Face the Nation -- Mark Morgan, acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's State of the Union -- Cuccinelli; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; Rep. Nanette Barragan, D-Calif. 8 a.m.

Fox News Sunday -- Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

