Travelers ride pair of HRs

Donnie Walton and Brennon Kaleiwahea hit two-run home runs to lead the Arkansas Travelers to a 5-1 victory over the Springfield Cardinals before an announced crowd of 7,164 at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo., on Saturday night.

With the game tied 1-1 in the seventh, Logan Taylor led off with a walk before Kaleiwahea -- who was making his Travelers' debut after being demoted from Class AAA Tacoma -- lined out and Aaron Knapp flied out.

Walton, who had three of the Travs' five hits, then took an 0-1 delivery from Evan Kruczynski over the right-field wall to make it 3-1 Travelers.

In the ninth inning, Mike Ahmed was hit by Ronnie Williams to start the inning. After Taylor grounded into a fielder's choice, Kaleiwahea took Williams' 1-1 pitch over the left-field wall to finish the scoring.

Springfield took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a home run by Yariel Gonzalez, but Arkansas tied it in the third when Evan White's sacrifice fly scored Knapp.

Travelers starter Ricardo Sanchez (6-5) struck out 9 while allowing 1 run on 5 hits in 7 innings to get the victory. Kruczynski (2-5) allowed 3 runs on 4 hits in 7 innings to take the loss.

ARKANSAS AB R H BI SPRNGFLD AB R H BI

Walton, ss 5 1 3 2 Carlson, cf 3 0 0 0

White, 1b 3 0 0 1 Nootbaar, lf 4 0 1 0

Lewis, cf 3 0 0 0 Urias, 2b 4 0 1 0

Cowan, 2b 4 0 0 0 Gonzalez, 3b 4 1 2 1

Odom, c 4 0 1 0 Toerner, rf 4 0 0 0

Ahmed, 3b 2 0 0 0 Kirtley, 1b 3 0 1 0

Taylor, lf 3 2 0 0 Chinea, c 3 0 0 0

Kaleiwha, dh 4 1 1 2 Ascanio, ss 3 0 1 0

Knapp, rf 3 1 0 0 Triunfel, dh 3 0 0 0

TOTALS 31 5 5 5 totals 31 1 6 1

Arkansas 001 000 202 -- 5 5 0

Springfield 010 002 001 -- 1 6 0

DP -- Arkansas 2. LOB -- Arkansas 5, Springfield 4. 2B -- Ascanio. HR -- Walton (9), Kaleeiwahea (1), Gonzalez (4). SF -- White. SB -- Taylor, Gonzalez.

Arkansas IP H R ER BB SO

Sanchez W, 6-5 7 5 1 1 0 9

Delaplane 1 0 0 0 0 3

Tenuta 1 1 0 0 1 0

sPRINGFIELD IP H R ER BB SO

Kruczynski L, 2-5 7 4 3 3 4 4

Williams 2 1 2 2 0 0

HBP -- by Williams (Ahmed). Umpires -- Home: Olson; First: Carroll; Third: Gorman. Time -- 2:17. Attendance -- 7,164.

Sports on 07/14/2019