2 Arkansas congressmen now back tissues bill

Two members of Arkansas' congressional delegation are co-sponsoring a bill to prohibit research on fetal tissue obtained after an abortion.

Rep. Rick Crawford last week joined Rep. Bruce Westerman in endorsing HR573, called the Protecting Life and Integrity in Research Act of 2019.

Westerman is among 34 original sponsors who filed the bill in January.

The proposed legislation has been referred to a committee.

Another member of the delegation, Rep. French Hill, last week joined Crawford and Westerman as a co-sponsor of the Stephen Hacala Poppy Seed Safety Act.

That bill, which aims to prohibit the distribution and sale of poppy seeds contaminated with morphine or codeine, has been sent to a committee for review.

SundayMonday on 07/15/2019