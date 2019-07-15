Oscar-winning writer, director to appear at Little Rock film festival

Woody (from left), Buzz Lightyear and Jessie are joined by new character Forky in a new adventure in "Toy Story 4." (Pixar)

A two-time Academy Award-winning writer and director is coming to a film festival scheduled for August in Little Rock, officials said Monday.

Following a screening of Toy Story 4 during FILMLAND, a four-day event hosted by the Arkansas Cinema Society, Andrew Stanton will participate in a discussion about his work, according to a news release by the organization.

During his career, Stanton has been a screenwriter for Pixar films that included A Bug’s Life, Finding Nemo, Wall-E and much of the Toy Story series.

Additionally, he has directed multiple films and several episodes of Netflix's series Stranger Things, two of which will also be screened during the festival, officials said.

Stanton is also an occasional voice actor, lending his voice to the sea turtle, Crush, in Finding Nemo, the release states.

Filmland is scheduled to take place between Aug. 22 and 25. Officials had not yet finalized the screening schedule early Monday afternoon.