Auction canceled for luxury castle in Northwest Arkansas, realtor says; price now $4.9M

The owners of a hilltop castle in Northwest Arkansas canceled an auction of the property that was planned for last week, a realtor said Monday.

The auction, which was to be held for a Fayetteville property known as the Dromborg, was scrapped before it was scheduled to begin on July 9, according to Katherine Hudson, the property’s listing agent. According to Hudson, the owners, Joan and Bruce Johnson, didn’t receive “acceptable pre-option opening bids.”

“It was a no-reserve auction, and I guess the sellers were presented with offers that were indicators, and those were unacceptable,” she said.

A Facebook page for the Dromborg lists the castle for $4.9 million in a post made Sunday, roughly half of the $9.7 million requested on the property’s “About” section.

Hudson said that, in spite of the cancelled auction, she is confident the Dromborg will be sold.

“Somebody will buy it,” she said.