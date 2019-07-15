Benton County marriage licenses

July 5

Robert Arthur Brumfield, 68, and Valerie Jean Davenport, 62, both of Bentonville

Kalob Duane Champlin, 30, and Hailey Jo Dover, 25, both of Rogers

Barnabus Sebastian Taylor Cheney, 25, and Madison Grayce Johnson, 18, both of Centerton

Miguel Alberto Fuentes, 30, and Ashley Elizabeth Besse, 27, both of Rogers

Peter Joseph Hisel, 48, and Angela Michelle Roche, 44, both of Bella Vista

Robert Anthony Martini, 53, and Fanny Jane O'Connor, 55, both of Reno, Nev.

Jeffrey Charles Michaels, 34, and Mindy Lee Pickel, 39, both of Centerton

Travis Wade Polhemus, 33, and Amanda Lee Clark, 33, both of Noel, Mo.

Wayne Clyde Richardson Jr., 39, and Sheldon Danielle Johnson, 33, both of Bella Vista

Matthew Charles Ryan, 29, and Coreana JoAnn Keefer, 26, both of Rogers

J. Agustin S. Galvan, 53, and Imelda Arreaga, 41, both of Rogers

Joseph Robert Sanderson Jr., 26, and Melonie Annette McElhannon, 32, both of McKinney, Texas

Remington Ross Steele, 32, Gentry, and Karissa Denice Hubbs, 39, Decatur

Timothy William Tramel, 54, and Tina Kaye Keene, 47, both of Garfield

July 8

Steven Carl Barrett, 44, and Alixandra Olivia Keil, 30, both of Rogers

Evan Lewis Branscum, 20, and Carly Jane Flinn, 21, both of Bentonville

Devin Andrew Burns, 30, and Katie Joann Little, 29, both of Centerton

Mark Phillip Fisher, 71, and Arlene Janice Gregory, 69, both of Bella Vista

Jose Valerio Frausto-Morales, 25, and Ashley Corin Medina, 28, both of Siloam Springs

Chance Jackson Junkermann, 20, Siloam Springs, and Elisabeth Grace Patterson, 20, Rogers

Jason Lee Price, 42, and Tylina Marie Saunders, 36, both of Blanchard, Okla.

Steele Granison Sikes, 29, and Kayla LeAnn Howie, 24, both of Pea Ridge

July 9

David James Anderson, 48, and Melissa Anna Sherrill, 48, both of Enid, Okla.

Hunter Murphy Bryant, 25, and Payton Alyse Billingsley, 23, both of Lowell

James Robert Cutshall, 35, and Jennifer Elaine McMillan, 38, both of Bella Vista

Valentin Mejia Soto, 36, and Maria De La Luz Martinez Almaras, 41, both of Rogers

Dustin Wyatt Smith, 36, Rogers, and Maria Elisabet Hernandez, 30, Bentonville

John Marshall Terry II, 24, and Emily Grace Wagner, 24, both of Bentonville

Russell Bryson Williams, 44, and Tonya Leann Tubbs, 42, both of Bella Vista

July 10

Peter David Hodson, 46, and Melissa Lynn Westerdale, 49, both of Bella Vista

Mark Anthony Howell, 45, and Tabitha Dawn Veloz, 26, both of Bentonville

Patrick Jukkwe, 42, and Maulynn Samson, 40, both of Bethel Heights

Timothy Alan Price Jr., 28, Greentown, Ind., and Sarah Joy Carrion, 23, Siloam Springs

Mitchell Paul Rabe, 30, Kansas City , Mo., and Tessa Marie Deaton, 30, Nixa, Mo.

Cameron Wade Smith, 37, and Julia Diane Adams, 37, both of Bentonville

