Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are defined as items relating directly to factors that lead to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations are defined as items that relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

June 20

Auntie Anne's

1 Airport Blvd., Suite 119, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Except for a plain ring such as a wedding band, while preparing food, food workers may not wear jewelry on their arms and hands.

Coastal Roast

1 Airport Blvd., Suite 119, Bentonville

Critical violations: An unopened container of milk was at 42.9 degrees in cold holding.

Noncritical violations: None

Flavors Indian Cuisine

211 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 100, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Equipment surfaces and walls need cleaning.

Fred's Hickory Inn

1502 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Marinara sauce was at 43 degrees in cold holding.

Noncritical violations: None

Jammin Java

1 Airport Blvd., Suite 119, Bentonville

Critical violations: An employee did not wash hands before putting on gloves. A cold holding unit is not maintaining food temperatures of 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: Test strips for sanitizer were damaged.

Kum & Go

2400 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Food containers were stored in a handwashing sink. Food contact surfaces such as prep tables need cleaning.

Noncritical violations: None

Kung Fu Egg Roll

24658 Lamphear Road, Gentry

Critical violations: Foods in a reach-in cooler were not at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: None

Mama Fu's Asian House

700 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 12, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: There were no chlorine test strips available at the time of inspection, repeat violation.

Neighbor's Mill Bakery & Cafe

2090 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Milk and orange juice in cold holding were not at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: Foods were not labeled as needed. Foods were not covered in cold holding. The coffee preparation area needs cleaning.

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom

1900 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Foods in cold holding were not at 41 degrees or below. Sanitizer solution was not available.

Noncritical violations: The bar refrigerator did not have a thermometer. Foods were not labeled as needed.

Say Si Bon

1 Airport Blvd., Suite 119, Bentonville

Critical violations: Foods in cold holding were not at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: None

Siloam Springs Riding Club

2590 Cheri Whitlock Drive, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Foods were not at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: None

Smokewood American Grill

1 Airport Blvd., Suite 119, Bentonville

Critical violations: Not all foods in cold holding were at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: Except for a plain ring such as a wedding band, while preparing food, food workers may not wear jewelry on their arms and hands.

Smokin' Joe's Ribhouse

2504 E. Central Ave., Bentonville

Critical violations: Gumbo and potato salad were held past their discard date. Coleslaw and deli meat were not date marked.

Noncritical violations: The floor under the soda box dispenser needs repair.

Thai Ginger

903 N. Bloomington St., Suite A106, Lowell

Critical violations: Fried rice was at 116 degrees in the warmer.

Noncritical violations: None

Trick Dilly

2500 S.W. 14th St., Suite 10, Bentonville

Critical violations: A bag of onions was stored on the floor.

Noncritical violations: Test strips for sanitizer were not available at the time of inspection.

June 21

Wingate Inn

7398 S.W. Old Farm Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Egg patties were at 126 degrees in hot holding. Ham in the refrigerator was not at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: None

The River Grill

1003 McClain Road, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The area around the garbage dumpster needs cleaning. The retail food permit was expired.

Restaurant La Corona

14340 Arkansas 12 East, Rogers

Critical violations: Mayonnaise was at 54 degrees in cold holding.

Noncritical violations: Drink containers were being stored in ice that is also used for drinks.

Reggie's Pizzeria

1001 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Meatballs were at 126 degrees in hot holding.

Noncritical violations: Pans of marinara sauce were not covered in cold holding.

McDonald's

3805 U.S. 71 North, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A employee was not wearing a hair restraint while preparing food.

Louisiana Influence

801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville

Critical violations: An employee did not wash their hands before putting on gloves for food preparation after working the window; an employee did not wash hands after handling raw shrimp and putting on clean gloves.

Noncritical violations: None

Havana Tropical Grill

203 N. Second St., Rogers

Follow-up inspection.

Critical violations: Roast beef and sauce were not at 41 degrees or below in cold holding.

Noncritical violations: None

June 24

Steak and Shake

1715 S. 46th St., Rogers

Critical violations: A backflow device is not installed in the mop sink.

Noncritical violations: None

Village Inn Restaurant

2300 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: There were no paper towels at a handwashing sink; there was no handwashing notice posted at a handwashing sink. There was no evidence of a sanitizing agent in a sanitizing bucket.

Noncritical violations: Storage bins of food were not labeled.

Embassy Suites Hotel

3303 Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers

Critical violations: An employee did not wash hands before putting on new gloves.

Noncritical violations: None

Firehouse Subs

3511 S.E. J St., Bentonville

Critical violations: An employee was wearing multiple bracelets while preparing sandwiches.

Noncritical violations: None

John Q. Hammons Center

3201 Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers

Critical violations: Employees beverages were not stored separately from foods for sale.

Noncritical violations: None

La Carreta

306 N. Bloomington St., Lowell

Critical violations: There were no paper towels at a handwashing sink in the restroom. Raw beef was stored above salsa in cold holding.

Noncritical violations: Meat was not being thawed in accordance to established procedures. The posted retail food permit was expired.

La Super Mangonada

1123 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: An employee did not wash their hands before putting on gloves to cut fruit. Dishes and utensils were not being sanitized after washing; dishes and utensils were not being properly sanitized.

Noncritical violations: There was no thermometer in a cooler. Single-use containers were being reused for food storage. No test strips were available at the time of inspection.

McDonald's

100 N. 46th St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Wet wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer between uses.

Meld Kitchen

1120 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 152, Bentonville

Critical violations: An employee's drink had a lid but no straw.

Noncritical violations: Wet wiping cloths were stored on prep tables between uses.

Papa John's

2810 W. Walnut St., Suite D, Rogers

Critical violations: There was no sanitizer available at the time of inspection.

Noncritical violations: None

Salvation Army

3305 S.W. I St., Bentonville

Critical violations: There were no test strips available at the time of inspection.

Noncritical violations: None

Shadow Valley Country Club

7001 Shadow Valley Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Packages of raw fish were inside an open box of pretzels in cold holding; raw beef was stored above ribs in cold holding; some foods were not at 41 degrees or below in cold holding.

Noncritical violations: Frozen foods may only be kept in cold holding for seven days after being thawed. Frozen fish must be removed from vacuum-packaging before thawing. Single-use straws were not stored in a way to prevent contamination. The facility did not have the correct test strips for sanitizer. The shelves in the three-door refrigerator need to be repaired or replaced.

Sonic

4420 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Storage bins were not labeled.

June 25

Taziki's

1000 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Two cold holding units at the front preparation area were not maintaining food temperatures of 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: There were no test strips available at the time of inspection.

Thai Basil

3301 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 25, Bentonville

Critical violations: Miso soup was not reheated to a high enough temperature before being placed in hot holding. Peanut satay sauce was at 122 degrees in hot holding. Not all foods in cold holding were at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: Foods were not covered in cold holding.

White Oak Station

4128 Wagon Wheel Road, Springdale

Follow-up inspection.

Critical violations: Hot dogs were at 97 degrees on rollers.

Noncritical violations: None

Rockin' Pig Saloon - Mobile

2407 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A squeeze bottle of water and a squeeze bottle of barbecue sauce were not labeled.

Pinnacle Bar & Grill

5001 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Suite 100, Rogers

Critical violations: Cheese sauce was not at 41 degrees or below in cold holding.

Noncritical violations: Facility does not have a variance preparing sous vide pork chops or New York strip steak. Frozen fish must be taken out of reduced-oxygen packaging before thawing. The posted retail food permit was expired.

Olive Garden

1716 S. 46th St., Rogers

Critical violations: Creamer and butter were not at 41 degrees or below in one cold holding unit.

Noncritical violations: None

El Pueblo Market

1551 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Raw sausage was stored above fresh pineapple in cold holding. A block of cheese was at 52 degrees in cold holding.

Noncritical violations: Pre-packaged cheese and meats were not labeled in accordance with standards of identity.

El Pueblo

1549 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: There was no handwashing notice posted at the handwashing sink. Foods were not date-marked as needed. Red dye was stored in the kitchen, food must be protected from contamination that may result from the addition of unsafe or unapproved color additives.

Noncritical violations: Food contact surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable.

Chuy's Restaurant

4889 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A drain is leaking under the server's station; caulk around the ice well needs repair; the area behind the server's beverage station needs cleaning.

Casey's General Store

3075 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers

Follow-up inspection.

Critical violations: There were no paper towels at one handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: None

Capriccio Ristorante

5001 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Fish must be removed from reduced oxygen packaging or the seal must be broken before thawing.

Acropolis

905 N.W. 13th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One cooler needs cleaning.

Big Whiskey's American Restaurant

3600 Guess Who Drive, Suite 2, Bentonville

Critical violations: Employee's beverages were not covered with lids and straws. Employees must not make bare hand contact with food. Microwaves need cleaning. Grease residue on a hood created a fire hazard.

Noncritical violations: Opened packaged foods need to have an accurate discard date. Ice needs to be removed from a freezer door so that it can be closed properly.

The following restaurants had no violations this reporting period:

June 20 -- ABC Happy Kids Learning Academy, 2204 N. 12th St., Rogers; Core Brewing Company, 1 Airport Blvd., Suite 119, Bentonville; Dave & Buster's, 2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Bldg. 600, Rogers, complaint inspection; Dollar Tree, 4321 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers; Domino's Pizza, 2100 W. Hudson Road, Suite 7, Rogers; La Herradura Trailer, 450 N. 25th St., Rogers; Midici, 2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers; follow-up inspection; Raising Cane's, 4200 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Sushi House, 2501 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville; Taqueria El Cunado, 2850 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Wendy's, 814 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville.

June 21 -- Walmart Warehouse Cafe, 5801 S.W. Regional Airport Road, Bentonville; Vega's Restaurant, 1555 W. Hudson Road, Rogers; The Hive, 200 N.E. A St., Bentonville; Sam's Club Home Office Cafeteria, 2101 S.E. Simple Savings Drive, Bentonville; Pop-Pa Maize Gourmet Popcorn & More, 3 Kenton Lane, Bella Vista; PF Chang's China Bistro, 2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 13100, Rogers; Great Day Skate Place, 1615 Moberly Lane, Bentonville.

June 24 -- Zoe's Kitchen, 4007 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, 4300 W. Walnut St., Suite 200, Rogers; Komodo, 5204 W. Village Parkway, Suite 1, Rogers; McDonald's, 201 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville.

June 25 -- Rockin' Pig Streetside - Main Kitchen, 2407 W. Hudson Road, Rogers; Tater's Fresh Grill, 109 S. Bloomington St., Lowell; Pat's Bakery Express Coffee, 1201-A Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Marriott Residence Inn, 4611 W. Locust St., Rogers; Little Sprouts Learning Center, 103 Riordan Road, Bella Vista; Boys and Girl's Club, 409 S. Eighth St., Rogers; American Legion Post 341, 1889 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista.

NW News on 07/15/2019