Cardinals rally past Travelers

The Springfield Cardinals scored two runs with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning to defeat the Arkansas Travelers 3-2 before an announced crowd of 6,856 at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo., on Sunday night.

Trailing 2-1 going into the fifth inning, Rayder Ascanio led off the inning with a single up the middle. After Scott Hurst struck out, Ascanio stole second. After a strikeout by Dylan Carlson, Ramon Urias singled to left-center field to score Ascanio to tie the game at 2-2. Yariel Gonzalez followed with a single to right-center field, and Brian O'Keefe's shot to right field was misplayed by Aaron Knapp to allow Urias to score the winning run.

The Travelers took a 2-0 lead when Mike Ahmed hit his first home run of the year in the third inning, and Joseph Odom hit his third of the year in the fourth.

The Cardinals closed to 2-1 in the fourth when Chris Chinea singled in Gonzalez.

Justus Sheffield (2-2) allowed 2 earned runs on 7 hits in 6 innings with 6 strikeouts and 1 walk to take the loss. Jacob Patterson (5-4) allowed 1 run on 1 hit with 7 strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings of relief to get the victory.

Evan White, Odom and Kyle Lewis had two hits for the Travelers. Gonzalez led the Cardinals by going 3 for 5.

ARKANSAS AB R H BI SPRNGFLD AB R H BI

Walton, ss 5 0 0 0 Carlson, cf 4 0 0 0

White, 1b 4 0 2 0 Urias, 2b 4 1 2 1

Lewis, cf 4 0 2 0 Gonzalez, 3b 4 1 3 0

Zammrlli, dh 4 0 0 0 O'Keefe, c 4 0 0 0

Odom, c 4 1 2 1 Kirtley, 1b 3 0 1 0

Cowan, 2b 3 0 0 0 Chinea, dh 4 0 1 1

Taylor, lf 3 0 0 0 Toerner, rf 4 0 0 0

Knapp, rf 3 0 0 0 Ascanio, ss 3 1 1 0

Ahmed, 3b 4 1 1 1 Hurst, lf 3 0 0 0

TOTALS 34 2 7 2 totals 33 3 8 2

Arkansas 001 100 000 -- 2 7 1

Springfield 000 120 00x -- 3 8 1

E -- Knapp, Gonzalez. LOB -- Arkansas 8, Springfield 7. 2B -- White, Lewis. HR -- Ahmed (1), Odom (3). SAC -- Knapp. SB -- Ahmed, Ascanio.

Arkansas IP H R ER BB SO

Sheffield L, 2-2 6 7 3 2 1 6

Gerber 1 1 0 0 0 0

Mills 1 0 0 0 0 1

sPRINGFIELD IP H R ER BB SO

Dobzanski 11/3 4 1 1 0 2

Pattersn W, 5-4 31/3 1 1 1 0 7

Jones 11/3 2 0 0 2 1

Whitley S, 5 12/3 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires -- Home: Carroll; First: Gorman; Third: Olson. Time -- 2:46. Attendance -- 6,856.

Sports on 07/15/2019