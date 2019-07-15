CDC lists 32,588 Arkansas deaths in '17; heart disease said to be leading cause

In 2017, 32,588 people died in Arkansas, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a recent report.

The agency recently released its final death tallies for that year broken down by state.

According to the report, heart disease killed more people in the state than any other cause. It was responsible for the deaths of 8,270 people.

That was followed by malignant neoplasms (cancer), which caused 6,517 deaths.

In the state, 1,436 people were listed as having died of Alzheimer's disease.

More people killed themselves -- 631 individuals -- than died in car crashes, which caused 579 deaths. Accidents killed 1,625 people, the data tables said.

Nationally, 2,813,503 people died in 2017.