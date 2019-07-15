Happy birthday. Your cosmic birthday present will be an always welcome one -- money from out of the blue.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): When the negative outweighs the positive, don't let it slide. Keep track. It will help you decide if, when and how to make a change.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If you know what people want, it's easy to please them. But pleasing people isn't the same as helping them. To help, you have to go beyond what people want, give them what they need.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): It's not what you do so much as how you do it that matters today. You'll notice this more with the current emotional fluidity you're experiencing.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You'll need to be somewhat stern with yourself as you keep yourself on track with projections and goals.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your acoustic environment can add or subtract quite a few points from the score that is your overall quality of life. It's worth spending energy on, whether in acts of soundproofing, building playlists or other sorts of audio-soothing.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your plans will be expedited just as soon as you get that piece of training you've been missing. Ask around. The perfect teacher is near.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Bonds that were built in times of difficulty and trouble will get tested under happier circumstances.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You'll notice how your demeanor and energy improves when you get around that person who listens and laughs with you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You said you'd do it, and you will. But it's still undone. Take a step or two to create momentum enough to make quick work of this project.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It's like you're a different person when you signed up to do a thing than you are when it's time to actually deliver. Regardless, you'll be glad for your commitments.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your heart will suggest your next move to you, booming its impractical request without regard to the sort of details that will have to come together to make it happen. That's someone else's department.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Relationships exist in a state of flux. Any move made by any involved will change the balance. In order to stabilize, and let the relationship find its natural equilibrium, both have to settle in for a minute, making no new moves at all.

