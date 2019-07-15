Jacksonville hires interim coach for 2019 season

Jacksonville announced Monday afternoon that offensive coordinator Jordan Johnston will be the school's interim football coach for the 2019 season.

Johnston, 26, was hired as the Titans OC in the spring. He has also worked at Cedar Ridge, Marion and Riverview. He is the son of former Bald Knob coach Paul Johnston.

Former coach Barry Hickingbotham was named the Jacksonville North Pulaski School District's director of transportation July 1.

The Titans open the 2019 season at Mills on Sept. 6.