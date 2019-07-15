Little Rock man arrested after drive-by shooting injures 1, police say

A 21-year-old man is facing first-degree battery charges after a drive-by shooting in Little Rock injured one person on Saturday, authorities said.

Police responded to a shooting call at 2701 Johnson St. shortly after 9:10 p.m. and met with a man who said his cousin, 18-year-old Timothy Carter, was struck by gunfire, a Little Rock police report states.

The man, 22, told police he and Carter were walking outside the home when a Dodge Challenger drove by and someone inside the vehicle fired several shots at them.

Carter, who was driven to UAMS Medical Center by his aunt before police arrived, received treatment for injuries that were not considered life-threatening, authorities said.

According to police, a house at 2701 Johnston St. was also struck by a single bullet, but the 23-year-old man who was reportedly inside the residence at the time was uninjured.

Jordan Dwayne Tensley, 21, was arrested after police pulled over a vehicle that matched the description of the Charger used in the shooting.

Tensley was booked into Pulaski County jail, where he remained Monday afternoon. He faces charges including first-degree battery, terroristic act, drug possession and use of a communication device in the commission of a felony.