Longtime executive director of ACLU of Arkansas retiring

by The Associated Press | Today at 10:02 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Rita Sklar, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas, is shown in this file photo. - Photo by Gavin Lesnick

The executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas is retiring after nearly three decades heading the group.

The ACLU of Arkansas on Monday announced the retirement of Rita Sklar, who has served as the organization's executive director since 1992. The group said Holly Dickson, its legal director, will serve as interim director and a national search will be announced soon.

Sklar has headed the group while it's taken on several high-profile legal fights, including over four abortion restrictions that were blocked by a federal judge in 2017 . The group also successfully sued to overturn a law voters approved in 2008 aimed at banning gay couples from fostering or adopting children.

