Police Beat

A North Little Rock man is accused of shooting someone in the finger during a drug deal Saturday, according to arrest reports.

Police said Jordan Dwayne Tensley, 21, had traveled to a residence to sell drugs. During the transaction, a gun was fired from his car, striking a resident and the house, a report said.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock]

Tensley was arrested during a traffic stop a short while later. Officers said he had 2.5 ounces of marijuana and a digital scale.

Tensley faces charges of battery, aggravated assault, commission of a terroristic act, unlawful discharge of a firearm, use of a communication device in the commission of a felony, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

He was listed on a Pulaski County jail roster Sunday night with no bail set.

Metro on 07/15/2019