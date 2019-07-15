GOLF

Kim wins Classic

Sei Young Kim won the Marathon Classic at Sylvania, Ohio, on Sunday for her second LPGA Tour victory of the season, making five consecutive birdies in a mid-round burst and shooting a 6-under 65 for a two-stroke victory over Lexi Thompson. Kim began the birdie run on No. 7 and finished at 22-under 262 at Highland Meadows Golf Club. Thompson, a stroke behind Kim entering the day, closed birdie-eagle for a 66. Six shots ahead of Thompson after the birdie run, Kim played the final seven holes in even par, offsetting a birdie on 15 with a bogey on 1. Stacy Lewis (Arkansas Razorbacks) was third at 16 under after a 66. She was born in nearby Toledo. U.S. Women's Open champion Jeongeun Lee6 had a 69 to finish fourth at 14 under.

Goosen by 2

Retief Goosen birdied the final two holes to win the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship on Sunday at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, for his first PGA Tour Champions title. The 50-year-old Hall of Famer from South Africa broke a tie for the lead with a 15-foot putt on the par-4 17th and made a 10-footer on the par-4 18th for a 2-under 68 and a two-stroke victory over Jay Haas and Tim Petrovic. Three strokes ahead after opening rounds of 69 and 62, Goosen dropped a stroke behind Scott Parel on Saturday with a 75. The two-time U.S. Open champion rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 first with an eagle on the par-5 second, then parred the next eight. He offset a double bogey on the par-4 11th with birdies on the par-3 12th and par-4 13th, but dropped another stroke on the par-4 14th. Haas closed with a 67, and Petrovic shot 68. Parel had a 73 to tie for fourth with Kent Jones (71) at 2 under. Steve Stricker, the first-round leader after a 64, shot a 72 to finish sixth at 1 under. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot a 73 and was tied for 13th at 3 over. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) had a 72 and was tied for 18th at 4 over. Glen Day (Little Rock) was tied for 52nd at 13 over after a 74.

Ledesma victorious

Nelson Ledesma won the Korn Ferry Tour's Colorado Championship at Berthoud, Colo., on Sunday by one stroke over Brett Coletta. Ledesma shot a 2-under 70 for a 15-under 273. Colleta had a 71 and finished at 14 under. Scott Harrington (65), Dawie van der Walt (67), Harry Higgs (68) and Michael Gellerman (71) were tied for third at 13 under. Taylor Moore (Arkansas Razorbacks) was tied for 19th at 7 under after a 72. Ethan Tracy (Razorbacks) was tied for 66th at 2 under after a 76.

Wiesberger wins playoff

Bernd Wiesberger beat Benjamin Hebert on the third playoff hole at the Scottish Open on Sunday for his sixth European Tour title. Hebert shot 62 to set the clubhouse target at 22 under at The Renaissance Club, but overnight leader Wiesberger (69) recovered from a slow start to reclaim the top spot with his fourth birdie of the day on the 16th, only to bogey the 17th and then hole from 5 feet on the last to force a playoff. Wiesberger parred the third playoff hole to beat Hebert. The Frenchman had the consolation of sealing one of the three qualifying places for the British Open starting Thursday at Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland, with England's Andrew Johnston (62) and Italy's Nino Bertasio (68) taking the other two spots after finishing in a five-way tie for fourth.

MOTOR SPORTS

Hamilton thrills fans

Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton won a record sixth British Grand Prix on Sunday after jumping ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas by taking advantage of the safety car being deployed. In front of his home fans in Silverstone, England, Hamilton made the decisive move to the front in the 20th of the 52 laps by pitting to get new tires. With the safety car still out after Antonio Giovinazzi spun off in his Alfa Romeo, Hamilton rejoined ahead of pole-sitter Bottas. Hamilton had initially attacked Bottas on the fourth lap, overtaking but failing to keep position. After finally moving into the lead, Hamilton avoided pitting again and stayed on hard tires while Bottas was on fresher soft ones, but the world champion still set a lap record on the final lap. By beating Bottas by almost 25 seconds, Hamilton extended his championship lead over the Finn to 39 points and moved ahead of Jim Clark and Alain Prost to take the record for British GP victories. Charles Leclerc of Ferrari completed the podium by finishing third.

BASEBALL

Gibson fighting cancer

St. Louis Cardinals great Bob Gibson is fighting pancreatic cancer. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch said the 83-year-old Hall of Famer was diagnosed several weeks ago and revealed the news Saturday to the other living Hall of Famers. Gibson's longtime agent, Dick Zitzmann, told the Post-Dispatch that Gibson has visited The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore and has been hospitalized in his hometown of Omaha, Neb., for the past two weeks. Zitzmann said chemotherapy is likely to begin today in Omaha. The newspaper said the news became public Saturday night when Hall of Famer Jack Morris, broadcasting a Minnesota Twins game, spoke of it, having received his notification. The Cardinals' front office also was notified. Gibson was 251-174 with a 2.91 ERA in 17 seasons with the Cardinals from 1959 to 1975. The right-hander led St. Louis to World Series titles in 1964 and 1967, and the National League pennant in 1968. He was 7-2 in nine World Series starts.

Royals trade Bailey

The Kansas City Royals are sending Homer Bailey to the Oakland Athletics after scratching the veteran right-hander about 45 minutes before his scheduled start Sunday against Detroit. In return, Kansas City is getting minor league infielder Kevin Merrell. He's been playing at Class AA Midland and will report to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in Springdale, the Royals' Class AA affiliate. Bailey, 33, has rebounded this season with the Royals after signing a minor league deal in February. He is 7-6 with a 4.80 ERA, but he's been especially good over his past seven starts and will give the A's some additional help as they seek a playoff run in the second half.

Wright on 10-day IL

The Boston Red Sox have placed knuckleballer Steven Wright on the 10-day injured list with a bruised right foot a day after he was hit with a line drive by Dodgers infielder Max Muncy. The move was made before Sunday night's series finale against Los Angeles at Fenway Park. With Wright being placed on the IL, Boston added right-hander Andrew Cashner to the active roster. The Red Sox acquired Cashner, 32, from Baltimore on Saturday for two minor leaguers. He's expected to make his first start for Boston on Tuesday in Fenway against Toronto.

