Police: Little Rock man stabbed after criticizing Elvis impersonator

A Little Rock man was stabbed six times in downtown Little Rock on Saturday night after he reportedly insulted an Elvis impersonator, police said.

The stabbing happened shortly before midnight in the 100 block of Center Street, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. Authorities said Korey Giles-Brown, 42, called 50-year-old Dwayne Turner the worst "black Elvis ever." Another man who was also present reportedly criticized Giles-Brown "for saying something like that,” and the two began to fight, the report said.

Giles-Brown told police he was stabbed as the pair grappled, and the assailant later ran south on Louisiana Street.

Medics transported Giles-Brown, who had six stab wounds and multiple cuts, to UAMS Medical Center. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police said they found a knife but did not make an arrest. No suspects were named in the report.

Turner, an Elvis Presley impersonator who goes by “Belvis the Black Elvis," made national headlines a decade ago when he introduced himself to then-Senator Hillary Clinton as she stopped at Little Rock’s Kitchen Express diner while she was on the campaign trail. Dressed in a white-studded jumpsuit and aviator sunglasses, he burst into song in front of Clinton, who reportedly danced along with him.