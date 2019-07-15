Sections
Super Quiz: First names: Men

Today at 1:38 a.m.

  1. __ Sinatra sang "My Way."

  2. __ Gates co-founded Microsoft.

  3. "We'll all feel gay when __ comes marching home."

  4. __Jackson was the director of the Lord of the Rings film trilogy.

  5. On May 24, 1844, __ Morse sent the first telegraph message.

  6. In 12 Angry Men, __ Fonda was the first juror to doubt a guilty verdict.

  7. __Joplin composed the Maple Leaf Rag.

  8. In 1994 Nicole Brown Simpson and _ Goldman were murdered.

  9. __ Carter discovered Tutankhamun's tomb.

ANSWERS

  1. Frank

  2. Bill

  3. Johnny

  4. Peter

  5. Samuel

  6. Henry

  7. Scott

  8. Ronald

  9. Howard

ActiveStyle on 07/15/2019

Super Quiz: First names: Men

