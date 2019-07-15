__ Sinatra sang "My Way."
__ Gates co-founded Microsoft.
"We'll all feel gay when __ comes marching home."
__Jackson was the director of the Lord of the Rings film trilogy.
On May 24, 1844, __ Morse sent the first telegraph message.
In 12 Angry Men, __ Fonda was the first juror to doubt a guilty verdict.
__Joplin composed the Maple Leaf Rag.
In 1994 Nicole Brown Simpson and _ Goldman were murdered.
__ Carter discovered Tutankhamun's tomb.
ANSWERS
Frank
Bill
Johnny
Peter
Samuel
Henry
Scott
Ronald
Howard
ActiveStyle on 07/15/2019
Print Headline: Super Quiz: First names: Men
