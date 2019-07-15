Super Quiz: First names: Men

__ Sinatra sang "My Way."

__ Gates co-founded Microsoft.

"We'll all feel gay when __ comes marching home."

__Jackson was the director of the Lord of the Rings film trilogy.

On May 24, 1844, __ Morse sent the first telegraph message.

In 12 Angry Men, __ Fonda was the first juror to doubt a guilty verdict.

__Joplin composed the Maple Leaf Rag.

In 1994 Nicole Brown Simpson and _ Goldman were murdered.