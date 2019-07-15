Team Griffin's K.J. Adams on Arkansas' radar

— The Oklahoma-based 16-under Team Griffin squad has three prospects with an Arkansas offer, and a fourth might be a possibility.

Forward K.J. Adams, 6-7, 205, of Austin (Texas) St. Andrew’s Episcopal, reports more than 20 scholarship offers from schools such as Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, LSU, TCU , Baylor, Texas Tech and others.

His Team Griffin teammates Trey Alexander, Jaxson Robinson and Daimion Collins have offers from the Razorbacks. After leading his team to the Nike Peach Jam Championship on Sunday, Adams has positioned himself for even more offers, and one from the Arkansas wouldn't be a surprise.

Adams said associate head coach Chris Crutchfield is talking to him about a visit and his game.

“He wants me on campus and things like that and just keep working and keep working on my shot and my ball handling because that translates to the next level,” Adams said.

He scored 23 points, including the game-winning bucket in the 75-73 double overtime championship win over Team Takeover. He also had five rebounds and five assists.

The muscular Adams is often mistaken for a defensive end or tight end.

“(It happens) a lot. My dad played at New Mexico State and I played all the way until the eight grade and realized basketball was a first love and I stuck to it,” Adams said.

ESPN rates Adams a 4-star prospect, the No. 9 power forward and No. 32 overall prospect in the nation for the 2021 class.

“I feel like my game has grown from the last (year) because I’ve always been bigger than kids, so they would put me at the 5,” he said. “My dad told me that’s not always going to translate since I’m probably not going to grow that much.

"So I’m definitely working on my handles and jump shot.”