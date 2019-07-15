Wainwright's strong day lifts Cards over D'backs

ST. LOUIS -- Adam Wainwright made the most of a couple of extra days of rest.

Paul Goldschmidt homered, Wainwright pitched seven scoreless innings, and the St. Louis Cardinals held on to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 on Sunday.

Wainwright (6-7), who was scratched from Friday's start due to back spasms, relied on a mixture of cutters, change-ups and curve balls. He allowed 4 hits, walked 1 and struck out 7 as he improved to 4-0 in day starts this season.

"There's still some things I can do better, a few 2-0 counts that I had today that I would like to avoid to some pretty good hitters," Wainwright said. "They had first and third a couple of times, we got out of it with a couple good pitches that we needed to make. Other than that, I'm throwing the ball like I expect to throw the ball."

Arizona trailed 5-0 going to the ninth before Domingo Leyba and Jarrod Dyson had RBI singles against John Brebbia. The Diamondbacks had the bases loaded with two outs, but Carlos Martinez got Eduardo Escobar to hit a fly ball to center for the final out for his fifth save.

"It's exactly the game were looking for," Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt said. "It's exactly the game we've been demonstrating. It gets punctuated with the run production, simple as that."

Wainwright helped himself out offensively by walking and scoring to start a three-run third inning rally, and he also laid down a sacrifice bunt leading to Matt Carpenter's sacrifice fly as the Cardinals tacked on their fifth run in the fourth.

Diamondbacks starter Zack Greinke (10-4) gave up five runs in six innings.

PHILLIES 4, NATIONALS 3 Maikel Franco homered with one out in the bottom of the ninth to give host Philadelphia a victory over Washington.

METS 6, MARLINS 2 Robinson Cano homered for the second consecutive game to help lead visiting New York over Miami.

GIANTS 8, BREWERS 3 Tyler Beede pitched effectively into the seventh inning, had two hits and drove in the go-ahead run as San Francisco beat host Milwaukee.

CUBS 8, PIRATES 3 Jason Heyward, Albert Almora Jr. and Kyle Schwarber hit home runs and Chicago beat visiting Pittsburgh for a three-game sweep.

ROCKIES 10, REDS 9 Ryan McMahon singled, doubled, tripled and drove in three runs as host Colorado outslugged Cincinnati.

BRAVES 4, PADRES 1 Freddie Freeman hit a three-run home run in the eighth and Mike Soroka struck out a career-high nine as visiting Atlanta beat San Diego.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 4, BLUE JAYS 2 Masahiro Tanaka pitched six strong innings, Gio Urshela drove in two runs, and host New York beat Toronto.

INDIANS 4, TWINS 3 Carlos Santana hit a solo home run that broke a seventh-inning tie and Cleveland avoided a sweep against visiting Minnesota.

TIGERS 12, ROYALS 8 Jeimer Candelario hit a bases-clearing double and Gordon Beckham added a two-run home run as Detroit beat host Kansas City.

ASTROS 12, RANGERS 4 Justin Verlander followed a two-run first inning with five no-hit innings and Jose Altuve hit the team's ninth grand slam of the season as visiting Houston beat Texas.

ATHLETICS 3, WHITE SOX 2 Chad Pinder scored all the way from first base when White Sox shortstop Jose Rondon made a throwing error trying to start a double play in the ninth inning and host Oakland beat Chicago.

ANGELS 6, MARINERS 3 Rookie Matt Thaiss hit a tiebreaking three-run home run in the eighth inning, and Los Angeles completed a three-game sweep of visiting Seattle.

INTERLEAGUE

DODGERS 7, RED SOX 4 (12) Max Muncy drew a bases-loaded walk and Alex Verdugo had an RBI single during a three-run 12th inning, and Los Angeles beat host Boston.

Sports on 07/15/2019