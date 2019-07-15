Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are defined as items relating directly to factors that lead to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations are defined as items that relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

June 20

Azul Tequila Mexican Cuisine

960 N. 45th St., Springdale

Critical violations: An employee made bare hand contact with food while preparing a tortilla. Lemons and limes were not covered and were too close to a handwashing sink. Cheese dip was at 112 degrees in hot holding.

Noncritical violations: None

El Mazatleco Bar and Mexican Grill

721 N. Mill St., Springdale

Critical violations: A food employee used their apron to dry their hands after washing. The sanitizer was at the wrong concentration. Items in cold holding were not at 41 degrees or below. Foods were not date-marked as needed. Lemon-scented chlorine was being used as a sanitizer.

Noncritical violations: Drainboards, utensil racks or tables must be be provided for soiled and clean utensils. There are no trash receptacles to store garbage outdoors.

Emelia's Kitchen

309 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: There was no sanitizer in the dishwasher.

Noncritical violations: None

Los Bobos

404 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: There was no thermometer in a cold holding unit.

Mo'Tacos and Churros Food Truck

418 S. Government Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: There were several flies in the food truck.

Noncritical violations: None

Mojito's Mexican Grill

100 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 11, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Foods in cold holding were not covered. Cheese dip was at 94 degrees in hot holding. Foods in cold holding were not at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: Surfaces of shelves in the food preparation area need cleaning.

Nomad's Music Lounge

1431 S. School Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: An employee made bare hand contact with food. There were several flies on the premises.

Noncritical violations: The back door was open and allowing flies to enter the building at the time of inspection.

Rymolene's Pies

955 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Egg salad was held past its discard date.

Noncritical violations: None

Trailside Beards & Blonde

1881 N. Pluto Drive, Suite A, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Mangu was at 120 degrees in hot holding. Foods in one cold holding unit were not at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: The restrooms do not have self-closing doors.

June 21

Applebee's

5953 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The dishwasher area needs cleaning.

Burger Plus

14 S. University Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: There was no hot water at a handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: The back door was propped open. The area around the fryers needs cleaning. The facility needs cleaning.

Cannibal and Craft

216 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Syrup and milk in cold holding were not at 41 degrees or below. A spray bottle of chemicals was not labeled.

Noncritical violations: None

Holiday Inn Express

1251 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: The soap dispenser at a handwashing sink was not working.

Noncritical violations: There was no thermometer in one cold-holding unit.

Ohana Poke

1135 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: An employee made bare hand contact with food while cutting onions. There was no record of parasite destruction for raw fish. Raw fish was stored above ready-to-eat food. There was no consumer advisory on the menu for raw fish. A container of bleach was not labeled.

Noncritical violations: Soy sauce was not labeled. Containers of food were stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler. Wet wiping cloths were not being stored in sanitizer between uses.

Waffle House

2311 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: A metal rod attached to the handwashing sink was obstructing employees from proper handwashing procedure. There was no soap at a handwashing sink. A cold holding unit was not maintaining temperatures of 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: None

June 24

On the Way

4451 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Boxes of drinks were being stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler. Floor tiles near the back door need repair. The bottom of a refrigerator and the floors in the back storage area and under the milk cooler needed cleaning. A hose connected to the mop sink was not stored properly. A ceiling tile needs to be replaced.

Marketplace Grill

1636 S. 48th St., Springdale

Critical violations: Hot water to the dishwasher was not reaching the proper temperature for sanitation. Some foods in cold holding were not at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: None

Guido's Pizza

363 B Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The ice machine needs cleaning.

Foghorn's

1545 W. 15th St., Suite 1, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Working containers of chemicals were not labeled. There were several flies in the kitchen.

Noncritical violations: Ice that was being used in drinks was also being used to cool foods.

Fieldings Station and Grocery

2141 Arkansas 264 East, Springdale

Critical violations: Cartons of eggs were stored above containers of milk.

Noncritical violations: An employee was not wearing a proper hair restraint while preparing sandwiches. There is no third compartment for the sink or drain boards available. There is no mop sink available.

E-Z Mart

1635 Arkansas 264 East, Springdale

Critical violations: A handwashing sink in the back storage room was not being maintained for handwashing.

Noncritical violations: Boxes of drinks were stored on the floor. Floors in the walk-in cooler need cleaning. A hose connected to the mop sink was not stored properly.

E-Z Mart

1540 E. 15th St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Boxes were stored in front of the handwashing sink. The soda fountain needs cleaning.

Noncritical violations: None

E-Z Mart

3408 S. School Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A light bulb above the ice maker needs shielding.

Central United Methodist Church

6 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A food employee was not properly wearing a hair restraint.

June 25

Ying's Hmong Chinese

2307 Magnolia Drive, Springdale

Critical violations: Raw meat was stored above ready-to-eat foods in the refrigerator. A pan was not sanitized after washing. Some foods in cold holding were not at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: The screen is loose on the back door; there were flies in the facility.

Venesian Inn

582 W. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown

Critical violations: A bucket of lettuce was not covered.

Noncritical violations: None

The Golf Club at Valley View

11520 Clubhouse Parkway, Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: There was no thermometer in a one cold holding unit.

Stay Play Learn Children's Academy

81 E. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: There were no paper towels at a handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: None

Sonic

225 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: There were no test strips available for sanitizer.

Kinley's Soul Food

4618 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Foods that are time or temperature controlled for safety must be kept at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: One cold holding unit did not have a thermometer. Nonfood contact surfaces need cleaning. The ventilation system needs to be improved.

Hammontree's

326 N. West Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: A spray bottle of chemicals was not labeled.

Noncritical violations: There were no thermometers in a prep table or a walk-in cooler. Utensils were store in a bucket of sanitizer between uses, repeat violation. Shelves, walls and ventilation hoods in the food preparation area need cleaning.

Fratelli's Italian Grill

1008 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: There were no paper towels or hand soap at a handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: None

El Gym Food Truck

458 Robin Hood Court, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The current retail food permit was not posted.

The following restaurants had no violations this reporting period:

June 20 -- Burton's Comfort Creamery, 402 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steak Burgers, 1049 N. Salem Road, Suite 4, Fayetteville; George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; Westside Burger and Grill, 2019 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale; The Green Submarine, 3315 Wedington Drive, Fayetteville; Banquita's Cake Shop, 1204 Backus St., Springdale; Samaritan Community Center, 1300 N. Thompson St., Suite G, Springdale.

June 21 -- Arvest Ballpark, 3000 Gene George Blvd., Springdale; Briar Rose Bakery, 28 E. Main St., Farmington; Damon's BBQ - Mobile, 28 E. Main St., Farmington; Doe's Eatery, 316 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; Fayetteville Senior Activity & Wellness Center, 945 S. College Ave., Fayetteville; Foghorn's, 1100 48th Place, Springdale; St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 224 East Ave., Fayetteville; The Royal Donut Co., 997 Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville; Theo's, 318 N. Campbell Ave., Fayetteville.

June 24 -- Roller City Springdale, 1007 Century St., Springdale; Juice Palm, 644 W. Dickson St., Suite 101, Fayetteville; First Christian Church, 220 N. College Ave., Fayetteville.

June 25 -- US Pizza Co., 202 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 2898 S. 48th St., Springdale; Outback Steakhouse, 4808 S. Thompson St., Springdale; Magnolia Coffee House, 295 Kelli Ave., Farmington; Jimmy's Egg, 2589 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville.

NW News on 07/15/2019