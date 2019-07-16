Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arrest made after Arkansas man's body found in shallow grave in yard

by The Associated Press | Today at 9:17 a.m. 0comments

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — The discovery of a body stashed in a shallow grave outside a man's home in Mississippi has led to charges that he killed his former roommate.

News outlets report 38-year-old Michael Shane Guidry is charged with capital murder in the death of Grady DeBoard of Arkansas, whose body was found outside Guidry's home last week. Guidry was initially arrested on unrelated credit card fraud charges. Southaven police Deputy Chief Mark Little says Guidry's subsequent interview led authorities to DeBoard's body.

Authorities say Guidry and DeBoard lived together before DeBoard disappeared. Other residents of the Southaven home told police they hadn't seen DeBoard for months. Authorities didn't immediately release the cause of his death.

It's unclear if Guidry has a lawyer who can comment on his behalf.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT