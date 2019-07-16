Contemporary art museum to open in Bentonville February 2020

Courtesy Photo The Momentary is located at the edge of the Bentonville Arts District, near the 8th Street Market and Brightwater: A Center for the Study of Food.

The Momentary will open in Bentonville Feb. 22, 2020, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art announced Tuesday.

"State of the Art II," the Momentary's inaugural exhibit, will feature the work of artists such as Hank Willis Thomas and Nick Cave, according to a news release from the museum.

The Momentary, which has been billed as an innovative contemporary arts venue, will be located near 8th Street Market in Bentonville.